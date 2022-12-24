"We still have strong batting left" - Saba Karim says India will find it easier if they bear the pressure for the first half hour

Saba Karim believes India will find it easier on the fourth day of the final Test against Bangladesh if their batters can keep the pressure at bay and bat out the first half hour.

KL Rahul and Co. were reduced to 45/4 in pursuit of a 145-run fourth-innings target in Mirpur on Saturday, December 24. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (3/12) was the wrecker-in-chief as the visitors lost the wickets of Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli before Stumps on Day 3.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Karim was asked about his thoughts on India's chances of chasing down the target, to which he responded:

"With whatever happened towards the end today, Bangladesh will have the upper hand. But I feel we will find it easier if we bear the pressure for the first half hour because we still have strong batting left."

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batter highlighted that the visitors still have a couple of frontline batters waiting to come in, with Axar Patel also doing a decent job. He elaborated by saying:

"We have Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel is batting well. So I feel from there it can become slightly easier. It happens quite often that you exert pressure when the day is about to end and your attempt is the same the next day, but it does not happen."

Karim added that the pitch might not be as spin-friendly on the fourth morning and that the batters have been able to capitalize whenever the bowlers have erred in length, observing:

"There are changes, the wicket behaves slightly differently and you can go with a slightly more open mind to bat. On this wicket as well, whenever the balls are pitched short, the batters have got the time to score runs."

Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stitched together a 159-run fifth-wicket partnership in India's first innings after they were in a spot of bother at 94/4. They will hope to play a defining role in the second innings as well if required to do so.

"You get to bat in this situation very few times" - Saba Karim on the opportunity for Axar Patel

Axar Patel has scored just one half-century in Test cricket to date.

Karim concluded by pointing out that the fourth day will present a great opportunity for Axar to prove his worth with the willow in Test cricket, saying:

"Bangladesh will have a similar approach tomorrow as well but Axar Patel has batted well. He will also have to play a very important role and there is an opportunity here. You get to bat in this situation very few times. He has the right technique, he can play shots and if he bats freely, it will be easier for India."

Axar was unbeaten on 26 at the close of play on Day 3. Jaydev Unadkat, who came out as a night watchman after Kohli's dismissal, will be the spin-bowling all-rounder's batting partner at the start of the fourth day's play.

