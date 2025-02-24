“We are stuck in the 80s theory” - Former captain’s scathing attack on Pakistan after IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis slammed the Mohammad Rizwan-led side for their poor batting display against India in the 2025 Champions Trophy. The cricketer-turned-commentator reckoned that the Men in Green are stuck in the 80s theory, indirectly referring to Rizwan and Saud Shakeel’s partnership.

The duo shared a 104-run partnership off 144 balls for the third wicket to recover Pakistan from 47/2. The tournament hosts were eventually bundled out for 241 in 49.4 overs. None of the top seven Pakistani batters played at a strike rate of over 100. India won the match by six wickets with 7.3 overs to spare.

Waqar Younis told Sports Central’s YouTube channel:

“In Pakistan, I think even in the present we are stuck in the 80s theory. It’s 80s theory to take the game deep, if you need a run rate of 5, stretch it to 8 or 9 and leave it to the others to do it for you. This doesn’t happen. As you say, Wasim bhai (buddy), there is no consistency on any level, chairmanship, selectors or coaches.”

The 53-year-old asked Pakistan to learn from Australia’s 350-plus run chase against England in the ongoing Champions Trophy. He added that there’s no pressure while batting first but there's always a target in mind and the players should execute that. Waqar continued:

“In modern-day cricket, it can’t happen that you fall short of the required run rate [and make a comeback]. Teams will not allow you to bounce back. You saw Australia chased 350 against England, there was no single instance where Australia’s required rate increased. That is the way to go. Although they lost early wickets, they lost three but kept pushing, looking positive, looking to attack, looking for runs.”

“Who is going to change this mindset, whose job is it?” – Wasim Akram slams captain and coach after Pakistan's debacle in the 2025 Champions Trophy

Former skipper Wasim Akram also slammed Pakistan for their poor batting display against India. The cricketer-turned-commentator held head coach Aaqib Javed and captain Mohammad Rizwan responsible for their poor net run rate.

Speaking in the same show, the 58-year-old said:

“Who is going to change this mindset, whose job is it? Someone, please explain it to me. Is it the coach or captain’s job? It’s surely not the PCB chairman’s job.”

With back-to-back losses against New Zealand and India, defending champions Pakistan are on the verge of elimination from the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK 2025 Champions Trophy scorecard.

