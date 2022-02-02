"We support our coach through this process" - Dean Elgar bats for Mark Boucher amid disciplinary row

South Africa's Test captain Dean Elgar has vouched the players' support behind embattled coach Mark Boucher despite a disciplinary storm and proceedings looming ahead. Boucher's job is under the scanner for his racist comments on former player Paul Adams during his playing days.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) charged Boucher with gross misconduct stemming from the tag 'brown s***', which Adams revealed during the Social Justice and Nation-building hearings in 2021. CSA sent a notice to the former gloveman during the recently concluded ODI series against India.

However, Elgar said that Boucher adds a lot to the team, and is backing the coach to emerge out of the tough situation. The left-hander reiterated the need to stick together and focus on winning the upcoming Test series in New Zealand. He said in this regard, as quoted by News24:

"Irrespective of what our head coach is going through, we still support him through this process. We know the value he adds to our system and our group. We've had these tough times before, and I'd like to think it's just another hurdle in our path that we have to get over."

"We've got over them and as players; we realise that cricket remains cricket. We need to stick together, and that's something we've done in the past while letting the process follow its course. We're going to New Zealand to play cricket, win matches, and win series, and that's how I view it. In the same breath, we're still supporting our head coach."

With Boucher's hearing postponed to 16 May, the 45-year old will oversee the New Zealand tour that includes two Tests. Moreover, he is also expected to be a part of the Bangladesh tour in March-April.

Dean Elgar and co. enjoyed a fruitful home season in 2022

Dean Elgar's men won their three-match Test series against India. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, Dean Elgar and co. had an unforgettable home season against India despite off-field distractions. They won the three-Test series against a world-class Indian side despite losing the first game. The Proteas also swept the three-game ODI rubber.

The Test series in New Zealand begins on 17 February, with Christchurch to host both Tests.

