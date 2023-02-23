"We had to take him back to hospital" - Tom Blundell reflects on 'scary moment' regarding his son

New Zealand keeper Tom Blundell has opened up on the 'scary moment' involving his newborn son a few days after notching up his best Test score of 138 against England in the first Test in Mount Maunganui. The 32-year-old stated that he is relieved as his son is now well.

A day after New Zealand's 267-run loss to England at the Bay Oval, Blundell had to take his son to a hospital due to a respiratory infection. It was three to four days before the child was discharged.

Speaking to BBC Sport, the right-handed batter revealed that his son Freddie had picked up RSV [respiratory syncytial virus]. He said:

"Everything was fine when my son Freddie was born and we took him home that day. But then he picked up RSV [respiratory syncytial virus], which is quite common and going around New Zealand, so we had to take him back to the hospital for three or four days. It was quite a scary moment, especially with him being so fragile. Luckily for us, he's back home and doing really well."

The Wellington-born player conceded that the moment made him realize there is more to life than sport. He added:

"Having a child puts life into perspective a little bit. There's more to life than a game of cricket so I came into the Mount baggage-free."

Blundell's 138 in the first innings of the Bay Oval Test was a critical knock, given England had reduced the hosts to 37-3 after declaring at 325-9 on the opening day. The right-hander's knock ensured that England's lead only stood at 19.

"There will be a big contingent of my family and friends down here" - Tom Blundell excited to play in Wellington

Tom Blundell. (Image Credits: Getty)

Blundell reflected on his success against James Anderson and Stuart Broad at the Bay Oval and expressed excitement about playing at his home ground. He added:

"Stuart Broad and James Anderson are going to go down in history as two of the best players to play the game, so I love facing them. To be successful against them is pretty cool.

"There will be a big contingent of my family and friends down here and it's always nice when you get to do that. Especially here at the Basin, one of the best grounds in New Zealand, if not the world."

A draw or victory in Wellington would give England their first Test series win in New Zealand since 2008.

