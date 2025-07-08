"We thought this guy can't play a long innings" - Former India batter makes stunning revelation on MS Dhoni as latter turns 44

Former Indian batter Mohammad Kaif recalled legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni's breakthrough knock at the international level against Pakistan in 2005 on the latter's 44th birthday. Dhoni debuted for India in an ODI series in Bangladesh in December 2004.

However, he did not make much of an impression, scoring only 19 runs in three innings at an average of under 10. Dhoni started the following ODI series at home against Pakistan poorly, scoring only three in the opening game.

Yet, after batting at No. 7 in his first four matches, the gloveman was promoted to No. 3 in the second ODI against Pakistan. Dhoni answered the call with a brilliant 148 off 123 deliveries, helping India post a mammoth 356/9 in 50 overs.

Recalling his and the team's emotions as Dhoni walked out to bat at No. 3 in the Pakistan encounter two decades later, Kaif told JioStar (via Telangana Today):

"Matches against Pakistan are always pressure matches — Ganguly thought, let’s promote MS Dhoni up the order. He might play a cameo. No one knew he would hit 140. No one in the dressing room knew. First surprise — he’s at No.3. Then he starts hitting. He used to hit lofted shots — over point, over mid-off. We thought this guy can’t play a long innings. How wrong we were!"

He continued:

"As his innings progressed, he kept hitting — in the powerplay, spinners, fast bowlers — everyone got hit. After the powerplay, he still kept playing his shots, rotated strike, hit more. Dhoni knew he had to play fast, but also knew that a quickfire 30 wasn’t enough. He knew it was a do-or-die match. If he flopped at No.3, he wouldn’t get further chances because he had already gotten a few earlier."

The knock helped Dhoni take off in international cricket as he went on to become arguably India's greatest wicketkeeper and captain. Under him, the Men in Blue won the 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cups and the 2013 Champions Trophy.

"He was the best at that" - Former Indian coach on MS Dhoni's greatest strength

Former Indian head coach Gary Kirsten called MS Dhoni the best at reading the game and playing accordingly at all times. The duo helped India win the home ODI World Cup in 2011 and become the No. 1 Test side in 2010.

The 44-year-old remains India's most successful captain across formats, winning 178 out of 332 games.

“Dhoni assessed the situation in the game and played accordingly. I think he was the best at that. His assessment of the game situation and how he needed to play — he was very difficult to get out, especially in white-ball cricket when chasing," said Kirsten (via the aforementioned source).

MS Dhoni finished his international career with 17,266 runs at an average of almost 45, including 16 centuries, in 538 matches.

