"We were all very tired" - Australia batter reflects on 3-1 BGT 2024-25 series win over Team India after SL vs AUS 2025 1st Test

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja revealed that they were quite tired after a tough 3-1 home series win over India. However, the they are thrilled to start the series against Sri Lanka with a massive innings victory in Galle.

Australia piled on a mammoth 654/6 with centuries from Khawaja, Steve Smith, and Josh Inglis, keeping the hosts in the field for 154 overs before declaring the innings. Although the tourists lost much of Day 3 due to rain, they still managed to inflict an innings and 142-run loss on Sri Lanka to take a 1-0 lead.

Speaking after earning the Player of the Match award for his 232, Khawaja said Galle has always been a tough place for Australia; hence, the victory was special. The 38-year-old also took pride at how well he has improved himself against spin bowling, having toured Sri Lanka for the fifth time.

"It's just nice to score some runs and contribute to a winning team. Galle's always a tough place to play for us, so it's nice to get a good start. To be honest a month ago I was on the top of the world too, we won 3-1. Cricket is a team game and you want to score all the time, but it's not always possible. So hopefully when you don't score someone else does, and when someone else doesn't you score. That's the point. That 3-1 against India was tough work, we were all very tired."

"But to come here and start the series off well, we're very happy. [playing spin] I've got my own plans to spin, I'm 38 now this is my 5th trip to Sri Lanka. I've made all the mistakes I know I can make, I know there are certain ways I'm happy to get out and certain ways I'm not. I just work around that, that's the most important thing," he added.

The southpaw also became the first Aussie player to score a double-century in Tests in Sri Lanka and the 232 proved to be his highest in the format.

Australia inflict the heaviest defeat on Sri Lanka in Test cricket

Australia national cricket team. (Credits: Getty)

The innings and 242-run loss also became the Island nation's heaviest loss in the format till date as their previous one came against India in Nagpur in 2017. The home side resumed their innings at 136/5 on Day 4 but Australia picked up the remaining five wickets for 31 runs. With not much time left in the Test, the tourists decided to enforce the follow-on.

Trailing by 489 runs, Sri Lanka fared slightly better but Matthew Kuhnemann and Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets each to bowl the hosts out for 247. The second Test begins on February 6 at the same venue.

