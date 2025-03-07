"We've been to every place here" - New Zealand captain makes huge statement on scheduling ahead of IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner acknowledged the challenges of moving all around Pakistan and Dubai in the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. His remarks came ahead of the final against India on March 9.

While India have played all their matches of the tournament in Dubai, the Kiwis have played in Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore and Dubai. They faced India in their final Group A clash before travelling to Lahore for the semifinal against South Africa two days later. New Zealand are now back in the UAE for the summit clash.

Talking to the media about the hectic nature of the tournament, Santner said (Via India Today):

"It's just the general feel of this tournament, moving around a lot. It's all part of the challenge. I think we've been to every place here. Obviously, in Pakistan and Dubai. I think the guys understand it's part of it these days. As long as you're ready to go for the game, it's fine."

Despite the shuttling around the different venues, New Zealand have remained consistent with their performances, winning three out of the four games thus far. Their lone loss came against India by 44 runs in Dubai.

"They've played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface" - Mitchell Santner

Mitchell Santner wasn't bothered by India's potential advantage of playing all their games in Dubai ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy finale. The two teams previously met in the final back in the 2000 edition, with the Kiwis coming out on top in a last-over thriller.

"They've played all their games here in Dubai and know that surface. Obviously, the surface will dictate a little bit of how we want to operate. It might be a little bit slower than what we got in Lahore. It might be more of a scrap, but we're down to scrap," said Santner.

He added:

"We've come against a good side. I think we'll be better for the run we had the other day against them. We've had a bit of a roll on. Hopefully, it continues."

India are looking to become the first three-time Champions Trophy winners, having emerged victorious in 2002 and 2013. Meanwhile, New Zealand are looking to win only their third ICC title, after the 2000 Champions Trophy and 2021 World Test Championship (WTC) triumphs.

