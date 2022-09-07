"We've both got the same goal to win World Cups" - Ben Stokes dismisses bad blood with Alex Hales

England all-rounder Ben Stokes welcomed Alex Hales' return to the national squad following an absence spanning over three years. The pair currently share a strained relationship on the back of a disciplinary issue in 2017, where they were involved in a street brawl in Bristol after an ODI against the West Indies.

Both cricketers were handed punishments by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after an inquiry.

Hales' comeback was facilitated by an untimely injury to wicket-keeper Jonny Bairstow. The opening batter has been in good form and recently won The Hundred 2022 with the Trent Rockets.

His last appearance for the national team came in 2019 before he was charged with a 21-day suspension for the use of a recreational drug prior to the ODI World Cup.

Stating that his and Hales' sole goal is to win the T20 World Cup for England, Stokes told reporters ahead of the third Test against South Africa:

“I think at the end of the day, everyone's goal is to win that World Cup for England. My goal, Alex's goal and everyone else who's part of that squad’s goal is to win that World Cup."

Naming the London-born batter as one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game, Stokes said:

"And it's an injury that presents an opportunity to someone else. Alex is definitely one of the best T20 players in the world. And unfortunately, with what happened with Jonny we had to call another player up and know Alex is definitely one of the guys that bowlers just don't want to be bowling at in the T20 format."

Stokes was also vocal in the decision not to select Hales for the 2019 ODI World Cup. Eoin Morgan, who was the captain of the side back then, sought the opinions of senior players over the delicate situation surrounding the opening batter. The all-rounder believed that the inclusion of Hales in the squad would have been a distraction for other players.

"You want your best players there to be taking that pressure on and he certainly is one of those" - Ben Stokes on Alex Hales

Jonny Bairstow's injury, which ruled him out of the upcoming tour of Pakistan and the T20 World Cup, meant that England had to name a replacement to fill the void at the top of the order. Alex Hales was among the pool of players alongside Jason Roy, who did not initially find a place in the squad.

With Eoin Morgan out of the picture following his retirement from international cricket, England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott and managing director Rob Key were clear to recall Hales back into the setup.

Claiming that Hales is certainly well-suited to play big matches, Stokes said:

“I’ve not been in the leadership capacity with the white ball group for however long. I've obviously been resting and stuff like that. But when it comes down to the big moments in games and World Cup games, knockout games, you want your best players there to be taking that pressure on and he certainly is one of those.”

