“We’ve seen enough of Prasidh Krishna” - Former India cricketer’s blunt statement ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former batter Sanjay Manjrekar wants Arshdeep Singh to play ahead of Prasidh Krishna in India's playing XI for the fifth Test against England at The Oval, which begins on Thursday, July 31. The cricketer-turned-commentator urged the team management to focus on long-term goals and invest in the left-arm pacer.

While Arshdeep is yet to make his Test debut, Krishna has bagged six wickets in two Tests in the ongoing five-match series. The latter returned with just one wicket in the second Test in Birmingham.

Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo's YouTube channel:

“5:12 – When it comes to the close call between Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep, I’d like to go with Arshdeep. We’ve seen enough of Prasidh Krishna… Invest in somebody who might give you long-term returns, and that’s where I’d like to go with Arshdeep.”

With the series on the line, the 60-year-old added that Anshul Kamboj is unlikely to play in the fifth Test:

“4:34 – Anshul Kamboj, it’s a little too harsh, but only, you know, I don’t see him playing the [his] second Test only because of how he looked rather than his returns.”

The remarks came as the pacer returned with figures of 1/89 on his Test debut in Manchester.

“For me, it’s a no-brainer” – Sanjay Manjrekar wants India to include Kuldeep Yadav in the fifth Test against England

Sanjay Manjrekar further spoke about left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s inclusion in the playing XI for the fifth Test against England. He wants the specialist spinner to replace all-rounder Shardul Thakur in the lineup. He said in the same video:

“6:13 – India will have to start trusting their batting lineup despite Rishabh Pant not being a part of it, and Kuldeep Yadav will have to come back. There have been so many moments in this series where you imagine Kuldeep Yadav being part of the Indian bowling attack, and we’ve talked about the moments where India could make a difference and win a game overseas, and that’s where Kuldeep Yadav would’ve been really handy. So, he comes in and Shardul Thakur sits out… For me, it’s a no-brainer.”

Surprisingly, Kuldeep has played just one Test in England in 2018 (at Lord’s), returning wicketless. His last Test came against New Zealand in October last year.

With concerns about Jasprit Bumrah's availability, Manjrekar further picked Akash Deep alongside Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh in the pace bowling unit. He concluded:

“4:43 – Akash Deep, even if he plays, it will be a question mark whether he’ll be able to replicate what he did earlier in this series. So, I would think Akash Deep, even if he’s 80-90% fit, or how much of in his bowling how much potency he’ll carry because we’ve seen he puts in one good performance and in the very next match the potency is not the same but you have no choice but to play Akash Deep.”

Akash Deep starred with the ball for India in the second Test against England, bagging 10 wickets, including a six-fer. The tourists won that game by 336 runs. He, however, bagged a solitary wicket in the third Test before being ruled out for the fourth game in Manchester.

