"We've won 60 per cent of the game" - Former Pakistan seamer's huge statement on Virat Kohli as he recalls Champions Trophy 2017 final

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir recalled the side's 2017 Champions Trophy final win over India with much fondness ahead of the tournament's next edition, starting February 19. Amir spoke about how his dismissal of Virat Kohli in the 2017 final was the moment he felt Pakistan almost certainly secured the title.

The Men in Green set India a daunting target of 339 in the summit clash at the Oval. Amir then produced a new-ball spell for the ages by dismissing Rohit Sharma, Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan in his opening spell to leave India reeling at 33/3 in 9 overs.

Pakistan eventually went on to win the match by a massive 180 runs to win their maiden Champions Trophy title.

With just over 20 days left for the 2025 edition, Amir recalled the 2017 final in the latest episode of Straight Up [quoted by Cricketpakistan].

"Honestly, that pitch wasn’t swinging much. Even in the morning, there wasn’t a lot of movement. But I had this feeling that something special was going to happen. When I got Rohit out first, the energy just kept building. The moment Kohli got out, I thought, ‘We’ve won 60% of the game.’ It was a surreal feeling," he said.

Amir finished with outstanding figures of 3/16 in 6 overs as Pakistan celebrated their first 50-over ICC tournament triumph since the 1992 World Cup.

"Everyone started saying I had seen it in my dreams!" - Fakhar Zaman on 2017 Champions Trophy final

Fakhar stunned India with his brilliant century in the 2017 Champions Trophy final [Credit: Getty]

Another one of Pakistan's heroes in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Fakhar Zaman, recalled his reprieve early in the innings and how he predicted something along those lines before the match.

The Pakistan opener nicked Jasprit Bumrah through to the wicketkeeper on 4, only for the delivery to be adjudged a no-ball. Fakhar made India pay for the error, scoring 114 off 106 deliveries in Pakistan's massive total of 338.

"When I said that, it was just a casual comment during a conversation with my teammates. No one really took it seriously. But when it actually happened, everyone started saying I had seen it in my dreams! I didn’t realize the magnitude of what we had achieved until we landed in Pakistan. People came from all over to celebrate with us," said Fakhar.

It was Fakhar's maiden century for Pakistan, helping him win Player of the Match honors. The left-hander had played only a handful of games for Pakistan before the 2017 Champions Trophy final, having debuted earlier that year.

