“We have been waiting for this moment for many years” - Sanjay Manjrekar terms Sanju Samson the “find” of the ODI series against South Africa

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar termed Sanju Samson as the “find” of the ODI series against South Africa ahead of young Sai Sudharsan, who struck fifties in the first two games. According to Manjrekar, the way Samson batted in the deciding ODI in Paarl on Thursday was something that has been expected of him for long in international cricket.

Samson was the Player of the Match for his impressive 108 off 114 balls in the Paarl ODI, his maiden ton in international cricket. The right-handed batter struck six fours and three sixes as the Men in Blue put up 296/8 after being sent into bat by the Proteas.

While analyzing the right-handed batter’s knock, Manjrekar told ESPNcricinfo:

“Sanju Samson was the biggest find of the series for India because we have been waiting for this moment for many years.”

The former cricketer praised the 29-year-old for molding his game according to the situation, something he has often failed to do in the past.

“He came into bat in the fourth [fifth] over and reached his 100 in the 44th over. That was the requirement of the team. Those who have been skeptical of Samson were expecting something like this from him. It was a very impressive innings because the other things are there,” Manjrekar said.

“If he had scored an 80-ball hundred, I would have said well done. But this is more than that because you have now have long-term hope from him,” the 58-year-old added.

Samson added 116 for the fourth wicket with Tilak Varma (52 off 77) to lift the Men in Blue after they had lost three wickets for 101 runs.

“He can play anywhere in the middle-order” - Manjrekar on Samson’s versatility

Despite his excellent knock in the decider against South Africa on Thursday, Manjrekar stated that Samson will find it difficult to fit into the playing XI when the regulars are back.

He, however, added that the Kerala cricketer can bat anywhere in the middle order if a vacancy arises.

“The way he played today, it looks like No. 3 will suit him, but it is crowded over there - in the top three. If someone has the temperament and the ability to change their game as per team needs, such a batter is very important for the side. It seems like he can play anywhere in the middle-order, do the finishing role as well. His confidence will be high now and, if there is vacancy, then they can definitely play him,” Manjrekar commented.

Samson has featured in 16 ODI matches, scoring 510 runs at an average of 56.66 and a strike rate of 99.60 with one hundred and three fifties.

