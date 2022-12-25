Pakistan's newly appointed chief selector Shahid Afridi said that the new selection committee intends to make Babar Azam a world-class captain.

On December 24, Afridi was named the interim chief selector of the Pakistan men's national team. Former Pakistan cricketers Abdul Razzaq and Rao Iftikhar Anjum are also part of the three-member committee.

The former Pakistan skipper will take over the role from Mohammad Wasim after the latter was removed shortly after the formation of the new PCB management under Najam Sethi.

While speaking to reporters for the first time since being named the interim chief selector for Pakistan's home Test series against New Zealand, Afridi said:

"See we are going to run this selection committee talking everyone together as it is not only a captain's team. A lot of things that were pointed out earlier, we would like to cover them because we want good results."

"Babar Azam is the backbone of our team" - Shahid Afridi

Reports have emerged that Babar Azam is likely to lose the Test captaincy next year following Pakistan's crushing defeat to England with a 3-0 whitewash in the recently-concluded Test series at home.

However, Afridi has come out in support of the Pakistan skipper and said the new selection committee will help the latter in transforming Babar into a prudent leader in global cricket.

Afridi said on Babar:

"Babar Azam is the backbone of our team. We would want him to join the list of world-class captains just the way he is a world-class player."

He added:

"So we are basically here to support him and share our experiences (with him). We think we can help him in certain things where improvement as a captain is possible."

Pakistan will play New Zealand in the first Test, starting on Monday, December 26, at the National Stadium in Karachi. The second Test will be played between January 2 and 6 at the same venue in Karachi.

Get IPL 2023 Auction Live Updates on Sportskeeda. Follow us for all the latest IPL Updates & News

Poll : 0 votes