"We want flat, fast wickets" - Ben Stokes ahead of 2023 Ashes series

England Test captain Ben Stokes has demanded flat pitches for the upcoming Ashes series on home soil. The seam-bowling all-rounder said he is good with the pitches assisting Australia's players too.

The Ashes, starting on June 16th at Edgbaston, looms as the most significant series for England, given they haven't held the urn since 2015. However, their form has been outstanding in the past 12 months, giving them the best chance of regaining it.

Stokes declared that he would prioritize on picking the best team for the marquee series and is aware of the first choice XI. The 31-year-old revealed that the hosts have intimated the ground staff on the kind of wickets they want.

As quoted by the Guardian, he said:

"I think I know what the starting XI is going to be, there or thereabouts. Having the option to bowl above 90mph, any captain wants that. But when it comes to that first Test I will be making sure I pick the best team for that first game.

"We’ve been clear with the ground staff what type of wickets we want and they have been responsive. We want flat, fast wickets. We want to score quickly. If that brings Australia’s guys in, they will be happy. I’m smiling, because I’m looking forward to it."

Since Stokes and McCullum took charge, England have played an aggressive brand of cricket, showcased by chasing down four successive 250 plus scores successfully. The Edgbaston Test against India last summer saw the hosts register their highest successful run-chase in the format with 378.

"He was so hard to bowl to in the last Ashes" - Ben Stokes on Travis Head

Travis Head was the Player of the Series the last time. (Credits: Twitter)

While Steve Smith has always had England's numbers, Stokes has earmarked Travis Head as a significant threat due to his aggressive approach. However, the Durham all-rounder backed his bowlers to get wickets even if it means going for runs.

"Head being allowed to play that way is why he’s been successful. He was so hard to bowl to in the last Ashes, he threw counterpunches and was hard to set fields to. We are prepared for that and also to go for runs, something that’s been easier as we’ve played more.

"Jimmy and Broad had been so protective over their economy rates, but now they have seen a different side to it. Having those two with a ‘fine to go for runs mentality’ is something that will do us fine if Australia come back at us, like Travis Head likes to do."

Australia will be equally under pressure since it will be the final chance for most senior players (David Warner, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc) to win a series on English soil.

