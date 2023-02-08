"We want to take that key scalp in Virat Kohli" - Alex Carey sounds excitement ahead of maiden Border-Gavaskar Trophy

The last two Border-Gavaskar Trophies had people stuck on the edge of their seat. If India became the first Asian side to win a Test series Down Under in 2018/19, the 2020/21 edition has become a part of folklore.

So much so, the Indian broadcasters still run the docuseries they made on the visitors’ come-from-behind heroics. If you are a cricket fan, you still go back and watch highlights of that epic sojourn. And if you are a player, even an Aussie, you’d rue not being a part of it. Despite knowing that Tim Paine and Co. came up short.

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey has regret in his voice, while talking about the previous version, which he wasn’t a part of. The lament, however, coupled with excitement to be a part of the upcoming one starting Thursday in Nagpur.

The 31-year-old is set to play his first Test in India. The twin Test tours of Pakistan and Sri Lanka last year will hold the southpaw in good stead. While he amassed 179 runs at an average of 59.66 against Babar Azam’s boys, his counter-attacking 45 off 47 in Galle that was decisive in Australia taking a 1-0 lead will give him maximum confidence.

Alex Carey’s white-ball record in India isn’t great either. In eight ODIs, he has managed just 156 runs with a highest score of 36*. Sandwiched between a world-class top order and an envious bowling line-up, is a soft underbelly which Carey is a part of.

In an exclusive interview to Sportskeeda, facilitated by Star Sports, Alex Carey spoke about what the series means to him, thwarting India’s threat, the Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith duel, and much more.

Excerpts from Alex Carey's exclusive interview to Sportskeeda:

Alex Carey played the entire five-match ODI series in India in 2019

Q. Do you think India are the toughest rivals in the subcontinent?

Alex Carey: There's so much excitement. We've been looking at this schedule and this tour for, I guess, 12 months now. We've been to Pakistan and we've been to Sri Lanka in the two subcontinent tours in the past. But we all had the eye on the toughest challenge probably on the calendar that faces us, India.

Q. What do you think of the bowling attacks of both teams?

Alex Carey: It'll play a massive part, but let's not sweep under the rug, the two bowling attacks. In terms of pace bowlers, our captain leads the way with the ball. We've got Starc to come in at some stage. We’ll see who the other fast bowler in our attack is. Cameron Green is now growing as a fast bowler, so reverse swing will be huge. And the same for India. Siraj and Shami, Bumrah might come back in as well. Umesh Yadav’s there. They’re a pretty good bowling attack in terms of just fast bowlers. Spin will play a part. It'll play a big part on both sides. But we are not forgetting our preparations about reverse swing and fast bowling.

Q. What does this Border-Gavaskar Trophy mean to you?

Alex Carey: Yeah, watching from afar, how hot a contest it was in Australia last time. India were out, and they got the better of us, and sitting back watching it, I was definitely engaged in the contest. And I think Virat only played one or two of those Test matches. So, yeah, the Ashes, as an Australian boy growing up is what you hear a lot on the TV, the radio, from your older brothers.

But you start to see some of the players we are up against now and the contests that these two teams have had. It's certainly very exciting and I can't wait to be part of it. Be in the middle when there's lots of noise going on. There's a hot contest between bat and ball and I think that the rivalry's definitely grown, and it's only going to get bigger and better.

Q. There are quality players on both sides. How do you think the two teams shape up?

Alex Carey: They're well-rounded. I think Ashwin’s playing amazing cricket at the moment and getting better with age. The two left-arm orthodoxies. Axar’s come in and he’s been incredible in the last 12 months. Jadeja with the bat and ball; quicks we've mentioned. And then, yeah, the batting, both teams’ batting is exciting. Rohit goes pretty hard at the top, and you got Shubman Gill, who's scoring runs for fun at the moment.

Kohli, don't have to mention him too much. And then looking for us as well, we're well balanced with Smith and Marnus and Head. Warner's been here a number of times and there are some younger guys on first tours to India. So, both teams sort of stack up pretty similar. High-class batting at the top, good spin bowling and really good quicks. If we can win a few tosses as well, it might help, but we’ll see.

Q. What according to you are the key match-ups between the two teams?

Alex Carey: I think Ashwin and Warner at the top, new-ball spin. Davies' been here a number of times and they'll both puff their chest out and play highly spirited cricket. I know a Kohli and a Lyon, two experienced players on both teams. And I think Smith, I'm excited to see how he comes back to India. We know how successful he was the last time he was here as captain. So to see one of the best players from our country go about his business is going to be exciting against all their bowling attacks. So, there are a few battles that are going to be hot and no doubt some will unfold throughout the series. So yeah, I don't think fans back home won't be turning off the TV.

Q. There is Virat Kohli on one side and Steve Smith on the other. What do you think about the dominance of the two?

Alex Carey: I think we both know how amazing they've been for the game of cricket and for us in Australia. Steve Smith just scored his 30th Test hundred. Last time he batted here in India or all over the world, rates just how good the man is. So, in the changing rooms, we'll both know that they're going to be huge wickets. I'm assuming he is going to get out on this tour, but, we'll understand how big a wicket that is and for that next guy to go in and really go about their business.

And for us, obviously we want to take that key scalp in Virat but he's not the only one. But yeah, they're both two players that you don't have to say much about. You don't have to bring it up in a team meeting that he's the key wicket. Both teams will know that. Yeah, they're the big dogs of both teams.

Q. What will be Australia’s approach in countering India?

Alex Carey: I don't think anything will change. And it will be tough. There'll be periods where emotions will boil over. But it will be some really good banter, some high quality cricket as we speak about quite often. Yeah, and I think the Test Championship in the world rankings don’t matter. When you play against India, play against the best in the world, in their home country, you're not playing for a world championship. You're not playing for that top spot. You're playing to beat the best in their conditions. So, yeah, it makes me excited just sitting here talking about what, what is to come Thursday.

Q. What will be a successful series for you?

Alex Carey: 4-0, I don't know, and I ask someone that question. I think coming over here, there are no expectations. We are coming over to play our way and go about your business in terms of me behind the stumps and, hopefully, can score some crucial runs. So, having a clear game plan and probably sticking to that when it won't always succeed but it'd be nice to win a game.

We've had some success like I mentioned, the past 12 months, but to do it here, we need to grow some serious belief amongst the group. Once you're in the contest, it's all about how we win that battle and I'll be no different. A few new guys in terms of this group experiencing that in a Green, Head and myself, and there's probably one or two other guys.

Q. Nathan Lyon has grown into a legendary bowler. How important is he for Australia?

Alex Carey: It's quite unbelievable, you know, a finger spinner who doesn't have many other tricks in terms of the older ball or you know, he doesn't go searching too much. And for him to have the numbers he does all around the world. Not just on spinning wickets, you go to a Gabba or a Perth stadium in Australia and he still gets lots of wickets. So, a new challenge for me is in India where we expect spin at times.

And to see him go about his business over the last 12 months for me has been quite incredible too. Like I said, to do it in all different conditions, he hits the spot, he thinks about the game a lot. He's very well prepared and bowls a lot of balls in the net. So, he’s one guy that continues to try to grow, get better and take more wickets and it's been nice to grow that relationship over the past 12 months.

