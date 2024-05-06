"We will plan against him" - Babar Azam on Virat Kohli ahead of IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2024 match

With the T20 World Cup 2024 only a few weeks away, Pakistan captain Babar Azam has already set his sights on tackling Indian batting star Virat Kohli when the two sides meet on June 9 in New York. However, the 29-year-old admitted that Pakistan can't take any batter lightly.

Kohli has an outstanding record in T20 World Cups, especially against Pakistan and has consistently been a thorn in their flesh. The 35-year-old has averaged 81.33 in 10 T20Is against the Men in Green, accumulating 488 runs.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday ahead of Pakistan's departure to Ireland, Babar explained that conditions in the USA are alien to almost everyone, elaborating:

"As a team, you always plan against different teams and according to their strengths. We don't plan anything against only one player. We plan for all 11 players. We don't know much about the conditions in New York and we will plan accordingly. He [Virat Kohli] is one of the best players and we will plan against him as well."

Kohli notably steered India to a stunning win over Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup at the MCG. He finished unbeaten on 82 as the Men in Blue chased down 160 with 4 wickets to spare.

"Making every effort to join the team as soon as possible" - Babar Azam on Gary Kirsten

Babar Azam (Image Credits: Twitter)

With newly appointed head coach Gary Kirsten connecting with the national team over video call recently, Babar revealed that the discussions between them have been productive. On this, he added:

"He [Gary Kirsten] was already working, and then PCB offered him the job, which he accepted. He is very enthusiastic about our discussions and is making every effort to join the team as soon as possible.

"However, he stays in touch daily, receiving reports about what we are doing and how we are planning things. He shares his plans with us, discussions are happening with coaches about our planning, and we update him on net practice plans, like how the bowling practice went today."

Apart from India and Pakistan, Group A also has co-hosts USA, Canada and Ireland for the T20 World Cup.

