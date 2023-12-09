"We will sit with him" - BCCI to discuss Rahul Dravid's long-term extension after South Africa tour

BCCI secretary Jay Shah has revealed that he and the board will speak to Rahul Dravid about extending his tenure as Team India's coach after the South Africa tour. Shah said he remains optimistic of arriving at a good decision as the T20 World Cup 2024 looms large.

The former captain's contract with the national team ended after the 2023 World Cup, and he was reportedly not interested in continuing in the role. However, the BCCI seemingly retained the 50-year-old ahead of the T20 World Cup next year and were expected to review the situation following the event.

Speaking in Mumbai on Saturday, Shah said, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"We did not have time. We met with them and mutually agreed that he can continue. Once they return from South Africa, we will sit with him and decide on the tenure. The tournament (T20 World Cup) starts in June. There's the IPL before that and the series against Afghanistan. We will take a good decision."

It had previously emerged that VVS Laxman was to succeed Dravid as the head coach and that the latter would assume a mentor role with an IPL franchise.

"I was completely focused on this campaign" - Rahul Dravid on his future following 2023 World Cup

Rahul Dravid. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Following India's loss in another ICC event, namely the 2023 World Cup final, under him, Dravid stated he hadn't pondered over his future. He claimed in a post-match presser:

"Honestly, I haven't thought about it. All our campaign, all our energies were focused on this match, focused on this tournament. And I haven't given it any thought. I have had no plans of what's going to happen in the future. I was completely focused on this campaign."

The Men in Blue started as the firm favourites to win the final against Australia in Ahmedabad, but the visitors emerged victorious in front of a record crowd. Travis Head's 137 helped Australia chase down 240 and seal their sixth title.

