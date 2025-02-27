“We will not spare them” - Shoaib Akhtar reveals chat with Afghanistan player ahead of AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar revealed his special interaction with Afghanistan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib before the side's thrilling win over England in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Lahore on February 26. While hailing Afghanistan for their famous victory, Akhtar recalled urging Naib to defeat England and the all-rounder confidently acknowledged the same.

In a do-or-die Group B encounter, Afghanistan posted a massive total of 325/7 in 50 overs. Their bowlers then produced a spirited display to bowl England out for 317 runs and win by eight runs to keep their semifinal hopes alive.

Meanwhile, the shocking defeat ended England's semifinal qualification aspirations.

Taking to his X handle after the game, Akhtar said [via India Today]:

"Congratulations Afghanistan, very happy for you! I remember telling Gulbadin ‘please defeat England’. He said that ‘don’t worry brother, we will not spare them.’ I told him you shouldn’t spare Australia either. I was in Dubai when I told Gulbadin that you should win at any cost."

He added:

"You have made Afghanistan very proud today. Now you have the maturity and you know how to play cricket. You have slayed a big team. Enjoy this day, but do not forget that you are going to play beyond the semi-final."

It was Afghanistan's second consecutive win over England, after their 69-run victory in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India. Despite bowling only two overs, Naib played his part in the triumph, picking up the crucial wicket of Liam Livingstone for 10.

How can Afghanistan qualify for 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal?

The win over England kept Afghanistan's 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal hopes alive. The Asian side currently sits on two points in as many games after their crushing defeat in their tournament opener to South Africa.

Afghanistan will now have to win their final Group A clash against Australia to confirm their semifinal berth. A loss in that contest will officially eliminate them from the competition.

Meanwhile, a third scenario of rain playing spoilsport and both Afghanistan and Australia sharing a point cannot be ruled out. In that case, the Afghans will finish on three points with Australia moving to four. They will then have to hope England beats South Africa by a huge margin to reduce the Proteas' net run rate below theirs.

The all-important Afghanistan-Australia encounter will be played in Lahore on Friday, February 28.

