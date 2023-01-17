 "We will try to make it as tough as possible for him" - Tom Latham on containing an in-form Virat Kohli in the ODI series 

New Zealand's stand-in captain Tom Latham spoke about how the Kiwis plan to restrict Virat Kohli, who has scored three hundred across his last four ODI innings. The Blackcaps, who come into the three-match ODI affair as the No.1-ranked team in the format, recently sealed a 2-1 series win against Pakistan.

Team India, meanwhile, have made a solid start to their home season with a 2-1 T20I series triumph and a ruthless 3-0 ODI whitewash against the visiting Sri Lankan side.

New Zealand will be on the lookout to make the most of the subcontinent conditions, keeping the 2023 ODI World Cup in India in mind.

Noting the influence that spin will have on the upcoming tour and in the future as well, Latham said on the eve of the first ODI in Hyderabad:

“This is our last opportunity to play in these conditions before the World Cup which is not too far away. We will just try to take as many learnings as we can from these conditions. Luckily enough most of the guys have played in Indian conditions.”

Latham added:

“We are lucky we play these guys (India) a lot here or back home. We have been talking to the guys who have played in India whether in the IPL or international games, in terms of trying to read different deliveries. Spin always plays a big part in India.”

Singling out the threat posed by Kohli, Latham added:

“Virat has been playing some great cricket. Looks like he is hitting the ball well. We need to plan as best as we can like we do our scouting on all those guys. We will try to make it as tough as possible for him (to score runs),”

Kohli has a stellar record against New Zealand in ODI cricket. The former skipper has scored 1378 runs in 26 innings at an average of 59.91. He scored two centuries the last time New Zealand toured India for a three-match ODI series in 2017.

"They are not in the side and that leaves a massive hole for us" - Tom Latham on the absence of established experienced players

The Blackcaps will be without the services of Trent Boult, Kane Williamson, and Tim Southee for the upcoming three-match series.

While left-arm seamer Boult was not considered for selection since he is not part of the contracted players, the other two pivotal seniors were rested following a grueling tour of Pakistan.

Adding that leg-spinner Ish Sodhi will not play the series opener, which will be a huge miss in subcontinent conditions, Latham said:

“Unfortunately a niggle for Ish. He won’t be available tomorrow but fingers crossed he will be available for the next couple of games.

Adding that the bilateral ties between the two sides have always been of a competitive nature, Latham concluded:

“The cricket that we played in Pakistan was really good. Some of them had not toured Pakistan ever and to come up with a series win was really nice. Over here, we will try and adapt to the conditions as much as we can.Surfaces in India will potentially be a bit better than what we had in Pakistan. Every time we play India it is a competitive series."

India will lock horns with New Zealand in the first ODI of the series on Wednesday, January 18, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

