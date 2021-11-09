"Doesn't make him a bad captain" - Clive Lloyd throws his weight behind Virat Kohli

West Indian legend Clive Lloyd believes not winning the 2021 T20 World Cup doesn't make Virat Kohli a bad captain. Lloyd also feels that regardless of the Indian skipper's recent form, "the best of Kohli" with the bat is yet to come.

The two-time World Cup-winning leader's comments came a day after India's ouster from the ICC competition. This was the first time the Men in Blue had failed to make it to the semi-finals of an ICC event since 2012, bringing Virat Kohli's T20I captaincy career to a forgettable end.

However, speaking to news9 Clive Lloyd remarked that Virat Kohli remains a "tremendous servant" for Indian cricket irrespective of recent results. He said:

"The point is he has done extremely well for India over the years. He probably didn't win a World Cup but that doesn't make him a bad captain. He has been a tremendous servant for the Indian team and will continue to do so for years to come. People have been talking about his batting and I am sure will witness the best of Kohli with the bat."

Virat Kohli stepped down as T20I captain after exactly 50 matches, out of which India won 32. This includes home and away wins in every bilateral series, and a record streak of nine successive victories. Kohli's deputy for most of these games, Rohit Sharma, is likely to take over the job in the coming days.

"India will make a great comeback in the next cycle" - Clive Lloyd

While India won three of their five games in the T20 World Cup, their campaign had effectively ended with two back-to-back losses against Pakistan and New Zealand at the start of the tournament.

Speaking on the subject, Clive Lloyd said India is still one of the best T20 teams that will make a "great comeback" soon.

Clive Lloyd added:

"Well, they didn't play at their best in the first two matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. Nonetheless, they still remain one of the best teams in the T20 circuit. They have done exceedingly well in ODIs, T20Is and Test cricket. They play tough and I am sure they will make a great comeback in the next cycle."

This next cycle will begin on November 17 when India takes on their modern rivals New Zealand in the first of three T20Is in Jaipur.

