"We will work in partnership so we don't have to argue who is the real Mr. 360" - AB de Villiers' hilarious praise for Suryakumar Yadav 

Former South African cricketer AB de Villiers was highly impressed with Suryakumar Yadav's incredible hundred in the third T20I against South Africa at Johannesburg on Thursday (December 14).

De Villiers is well aware that SKY is known as the next 'Mr.360' after himself and the former came up with a rather hilarious idea that actually showed how much he admired the No.1 ranked T20I batter.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about Suryakumar Yadav's fourth T20I hundred and the Mr. 360 tag:

"I just love watching SKY bat. I just think we need to change his bat to a 360 bat. We will work in partnership so we don't have to argue who is the real Mr. 360. I will design a bat and let SKY bat with it. He just loves playing T20 cricket."

De Villiers added:

"Suryakumar Yadav, Mr. 360 as they call him, I am very sad about as he is stealing my nickname (laughs). He is just a fantastic player. It was just a wonderful innings at the Bullring, scoring a hundred off just 56 balls."

Ab de Villiers impressed with Yashasvi Jaiswal

AB de Villiers also heaped praise on young Yashasvi Jaiswal for scoring his second T20I fifty in the same game at Johannesburg. The former cricketer felt that the youngster was a bit skeptical with his body language in the second T20I but was happy to see the southpaw adapt quickly in the next game.

On this, De Villiers stated:

"I am very happy for Jaiswal and that he got runs. He seemed to be a bit nervous walking out to bat in his first match. He looked more comfortable here in Johannesburg, nice bouncy wicket."

The ODI series between India and South Africa will begin on Sunday, December 17 at Johannesburg.