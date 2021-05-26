"We will work in tandem" - Mithali Raj plays down personal issues with coach Ramesh Powar

Indian women's cricket team ODI skipper Mithali Raj has played down her personal issues with head coach Ramesh Powar ahead of the tour of the UK.

The former India spinner was reinstated as the head coach of the Indian women's team in the place of WV Raman. Powar led the women's team to new heights during his previous tenure as head coach.

NEWS: Ramesh Powar appointed Head Coach of Indian Women’s Cricket team



Details 👉 https://t.co/GByGFicBsX pic.twitter.com/wJsTZrFrWF — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) May 13, 2021

Despite clashing with Powar in the past, Mithali Raj is willing to work in tandem to build a team for the ICC Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to take place next year.

"The past is gone by. You cannot go back. I am sure he (Ramesh Powar) will come up with plans and we together will steer the ship,” Mithali Raj said in a chat with The Hindu.

“We will work in tandem and build a very strong team for the future, especially with the World Cup scheduled next year," added Mithali Raj.

We have no baggage and can play with an open mind: Mithali Raj

Mithali Raj and the rest of the women's team are currently undergoing strict quarantine in Mumbai before flying to the UK on June 2. The Indian women's team will play a one-off Test against England. It should be noted that the team have not played an international Test match in the last seven years.

While there have been efforts to promote only the limited-overs formats in the women's game, Mithali Raj believes all three formats can co-exist.

“For all the youngsters in the team, and even for someone like me who played a Test match seven years ago, there is no baggage to carry. We have not played the format for such a long time and hence can play with an open mind,” said Mithali Raj.

“It is good to see that this Test will be followed by a pink-ball Test in Australia later this year. My personal opinion is that we should have continuity in playing Test matches. I believe that all three formats can exist together in women’s cricket and players need to enjoy all of them,” added Mithali Raj.

India legend Mithali Raj is on her final run https://t.co/GOgXUvQ0GB pic.twitter.com/LpvnQd0gGr — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 24, 2021

The Test series will begin on June 16 at the Bristol County Ground and will be followed by three ODIs and three T20Is. The series will culminate on July 14.