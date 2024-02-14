"We will work together with CSA to make sure that doesn't happen again" - Graeme Smith on clashes between SA20 and international fixtures

SA20 commissioner Graeme Smith has vouched for the league to work closely with Cricket South Africa (CSA) in the future to avoid potential clashes between the franchise-based T20 tournament and international bilateral affairs.

Although the second edition of the SA20, which saw the Sunrisers Eastern Cape defend their title, was a resounding success in terms of revenue and viewership, it came at a cost. CSA had to name a second-string Test squad led by Neil Brand for the two-match away series against New Zealand due to an overlapping in schedule.

South Africa suffered a mammoth 281-run loss in the series opener in Mount Maunganui while the second Test is still underway.

“It should never have happened. We will work together with Cricket South Africa to make sure that doesn't happen again. We generally will always be in the same window and we will have to gather information around the international tournaments and will be working with CSA on scheduling,” Graeme Smith said during a media interaction (via Hindustan Times).

The former Proteas skipper added that the SA20 is unlikely to be budged from its trademark window early in the year.

“So we have already started all of that and we will take a look at the window. We have been quite upfront. January-February window is where Cricket South Africa identified as the best place to be. But you have always got to reflect and see what the challenges are in the world game," Smith added.

The SA20 window also witnesses several other T20 franchise leagues being held, such as the International League T20 (ILT20) and the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), with the Big Bash League (BBL) also marking a brief overlap.

Furthermore, the third edition of the SA20 in 2025 might also witness major clashes with other cricketing ventures. The 2025 Champions Trophy is likely to be held in the February-March window. South Africa are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a tri-series prior to the ICC event as well.

"The Champions Trophy dates are not set in stone. We will work with the ICC and CSA and once we've got confirmed information, we can make informed decisions," Smith said.

South Africa opted against playing a three-match ODI series at home in favor of the inaugural season of the SA20. While it hampered the Proteas' ODI World Cup qualification hopes for a while due to their position in the Super League, they eventually managed to secure automatic progress in the tournament.

"I think we achieved all our goals" - Graeme Smith on SA20 2024

The SA20 2024 culminated with the final at Newlands, Cape Town, on Saturday, February 10. The season was rife with memorable moments, with the strong Indian Premier League (IPL) foundation and the talent pool helping raise the quality of the league.

Graeme Smith has been fixated on the SA20 potentially becoming the second-best T20 league in the world behind the IPL, and the tournament has certainly made a strong case for it so far.

“I think we achieved all our goals. It will take us some time to collate all the data but halfway through the tournament, all numbers were up. In particular, the cricket was outstanding this year with teams getting more competitive," Smith said.

“When you look at the cricket stats, everything improved and that is what we wanted. We want the league to get stronger and the cricket to be as competitive as possible. I think the thing that I will always be grateful for is the support from the public. The people who turn on their televisions and come to the stadiums, the vibrancy of the league. The feedback we have been receiving has been extremely positive,” Smith concluded.

The SA20 has also proved to be an excellent preparation avenue, for the South African players in particular, for the 2024 T20 World Cup. The Proteas are only scheduled to play three T20Is prior to the event, with the IPL set to take place in the March-May window.

