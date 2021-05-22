"We won’t have anything easy" - Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal ahead of Sri Lanka ODI series

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal believes his team "won't have anything easy" when they lock horns with Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series, starting on May 23.

All matches are set to be played at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh boast a terrific home record lately, having won 11 of their last 12 matches since October 2018. However, Tamim Iqbal feels his team will have to give their all and do more to beat Sri Lanka.

“We have played with most of the Sri Lanka players. We know that they are a quality side. We won’t have anything easy, and we have to give more than 100 percent to win games against them,” Tamim Iqbal said in a virtual press conference ahead of the three-match series.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announces the squad for the first and second ODIs against @OfficialSLC.https://t.co/txuwkewMg3 — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 20, 2021

Bangladesh recently toured Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series, losing it by a 1-0 margin.

"Shakib will bat at No.3" - Tamim Iqbal

Shakib Al Hasan

Tamim Iqbal has made it clear that star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will bat at No.3 for Bangladesh in the upcoming series against Sri Lanka. Shakib missed the two-match Test series against the Lankans earlier in the month, owing to his involvement in the IPL.

Shakib returned to the international cricket scene earlier this year after serving a one-year ban after being found guilty of three charges under the ICC's Anti-Corruption Code.

The all-rounder scored 606 runs at the 2019 World Cup while batting at No.3. He was the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, behind only Rohit Sharma and David Warner. Tamim Iqbal hopes Shakib can come up with similar displays once again at No.3, but the skipper was quick to add that he would not lose sleep if his compatriot fails to replicate that "rare performance".

"Shakib will bat at No.3. There will be expectations, but we also have to remember what Shakib did at the World Cup — scoring 600-plus runs in nine matches — is not always possible. I would love for him to bat like that every day but it is a very rare performance. If it doesn’t happen, there shouldn’t be anything to worry about. I won’t panic in that case,” Tamim Iqbal added.

Since 2018, the two teams have faced each other seven times in the 50-over format, with Sri Lanka emerging victorious five times while losing twice.

Snaps from Bangladesh preliminary squad's practice session today (May 19) 🏏 pic.twitter.com/DJMByS5LfJ — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) May 19, 2021