“Weak team ke saath score karke kya milega” – Fans react as Suryakumar Yadav departs cheaply in 1st T20I against Sri Lanka

India vice-captain Suryakumar Yadav failed to deliver in his first game of 2023. The right-hander departed after just seven off 10 balls in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3.

The No.3 batter looked good for a boundary early in the innings but soon departed as he failed to time his favorite scoop shot. Bhanuka Rajapaksa caught him at fine leg off Chamika Karunaratne’s bowling, leaving India at 38/2 after 5.1 overs. Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka jumped with joy as the Islanders caught the big fish.

However, Indian fans expressed their disappointment at missing out on another entertaining knock from Yadav. Here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Suryakumar Yadav getting out with less runs than balls faced doesn't sit right with me. We've been spoiled. Suryakumar Yadav getting out with less runs than balls faced doesn't sit right with me. We've been spoiled.

It’s worth mentioning that Yadav emerged as the highest run-scorer for India in T20Is last year. He scored 1164 runs in 31 matches at a strike rate above 187, including two centuries and nine fifties.

Suryakumar Yadav's wicket put Sri Lanka on top in 1st T20I against India

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to field in the first T20I against India. The visitors picked up early wickets in the form of Shubman Gill (7), Suryakumar Yadav (7), and Sanju Samson (5) to leave India at 46/3 after 6.5 overs. The onus will be on skipper Hardik Pandya to take the team to a respectable total.

Besides Gill, Shivam Mavi also made his T20I debut as Arshdeep Singh was not available.

In a tweet post, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) wrote:

“Arshdeep Singh wasn't available for selection for the 1st T20I against Sri Lanka since he has still not fully recovered from his illness.”

Speaking at the toss, Pandya said:

"Excited. Always been excited to play for the country, but obviously leading now makes it more special. Excited to see how this new bunch of guys express themselves. We were going to bat first."

He continued:

"Yes, this is a chasing ground, but we want to put ourselves in more difficult situations generally in bilaterals. Anyone who comes here, we will make sure we'll give them the confidence.”

India Playing XI: Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya (captain), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Shivam Mavi, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal.

For the uninitiated, Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets when they last faced off at the Asia Cup last year.

