“Welcome back to boring Test cricket” - Shubman Gill takes sarcastic dig at England batters on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test [Watch]

India captain Shubman Gill aimed a subtle jab at England’s batters on Day 1 (Thursday, July 10) of the ongoing third Test of the five-match series, being played at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London.

Resuming at 83/2 after 25 overs with Joe Root and Ollie Pope at the crease in the post-lunch session, the hosts found it difficult to score freely as the Indian bowlers maintained disciplined lines and lengths.

Between overs 27 and 32, England managed just two runs while facing 29 consecutive dot balls. Amid the unusually slow scoring rate, especially with all the talk surrounding their aggressive 'Bazball' approach, Indian skipper Shubman Gill took a sarcastic dig during the second session, saying:

“No more entertaining cricket. Welcome back to the boring Test cricket, boys.”

The hosts reached the 100-run mark in 35.4 overs, their second-slowest effort to reach triple figures in an innings during the Bazball era. The slowest remains 37.2 overs, also recorded against India in Rajkot in 2024.

India keep it tight as England survive second session without loss

England skipper Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to bat first in the third Test, with the hosts bringing Jofra Archer in place of Josh Tongue. For the visitors, Jasprit Bumrah returned to the playing XI, replacing Prasidh Krishna.

New-ball bowlers Bumrah and Akash Deep bowled superbly but couldn't provide an early breakthrough. It was Nitish Kumar Reddy who broke through in the 14th over, removing both openers — Ben Duckett (23) and Zak Crawley (18).

Joe Root and Ollie Pope then steadied the innings, taking England to 83/2 at lunch on Day 1 after 25 overs. In the second session, Indian bowlers continued to keep things tight. Though England didn’t lose a wicket, they added only 70 runs in 24 overs at a run rate of 2.92.

At tea, the hosts were 153/2 after 49 overs, with Root unbeaten on 54 and Pope on 44.

