Adam Zampa recently registered the joint-worst bowling figures in ODIs during the fourth ODI between Australia and South Africa in Centurion on Friday, September 15.

The leg-spinner returned wicketless, giving away 113 runs, equaling Mick Lewis, who shares an identical unwanted record against the Proteas (in 2006).Unsurprisingly, Australia lost the game by 164 runs as the hosts bounced back to level the series 2-2.

On Monday (September 18), Zampa shared a screenshot of Lewis’ message on Instagram, which read:

“Welcome to the club mate.”

Take a look at the screenshot below:

Adam Zampa's Instagram story on Monday.

Watch the highlights below:

Adam Zampa, though, bounced back in the fifth ODI, finishing with figures of 3/70. South Africa, though, won the game by 122 runs to win the series 3-2. In the five-match series, Zampa finished with eight wickets.

The New South Wales born-cricketer will now look to carry his form in the upcoming three-match ODI series in India, which starts in Mohali on September 22. He finished with figures of 4-45 in his last outing in India as the Aussies won the series 2-1. Overall, he has scalped 23 wickets in 14 ODIs in India so far.

South Africa scripted a world record when Mick Lewis registered the worst bowling figures before Adam Zampa

South Africa had scripted a world record for the highest chase in ODIs when Mick Lewis registered the worst bowling figures.

In the match, Graeme Smith led Proteas chased down 435 against Ricky Ponting's World champions Australia, winning the series decider by one wicket. It was Lewis’ last ODI for Australia.

The medium pacer represented the Aussies in just seven ODIs, with as many scalps.

Watch the highlights below:

Unlike Lewis, Adam Zampa has already represented Australia in 83 ODIs with 139 scalps at an economy rate of 5.51.

The 31-year-old has been included as a specialist spinner in the Australia squad for the upcoming 2023 ODI World Cup in India, which will be played from October 5 to November 19. He will look to make the most of the spin-friendly conditions in India, subject to dew in day/night games in winter.