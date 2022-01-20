"Welcome to Punjab Kings India" - Fans roast Indian middle-order after their abysmal show in the first ODI against South Africa

KL Rahul-led Team India began the three-match ODI series with a disappointing loss in Paarl. After looking in a comfortable situation mid-way through the innings, a sudden middle-order collapse caused the downfall of India in the match. South African bowlers capitalized on that momentum and strangled the lower-order batters to win the match by 31 runs in the end.

Chasing 297, Team India looked to be in a great position until the 25th over of the second innings, with Shikhar Dhawan(79) and Virat Kohli(51) looking in sublime touch. Duo's departure in quick succession opened the flood gates for the South African bowlers. Inexperienced Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Venkatesh Iyer failed to utilize the opportunity and soon perished, leaving the visitors in a heap of trouble.

Shardul Thakur fought valiantly in the end, but the asking rate went beyond his reach as there was no support from the other end. Fans were extremely disappointed to witness the abysmal batting performance of the middle-order and expressed the same on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

Nil Dev @NilDev92 The collapse were always on the card after the exit of Kohli and Dhawan. Disappointing performance Fri. Middle order. #SAvIND The collapse were always on the card after the exit of Kohli and Dhawan. Disappointing performance Fri. Middle order. #SAvIND

Pooja 🍀 @khot_pooja be it any format Test,Odi or T20

He is king of his kingdom🦁 #RohitSharma Without Rohit sharma this team looks so weak imobe it any format Test,Odi or T20He is king of his kingdom🦁 #INDvsSA Without Rohit sharma this team looks so weak imo😌 be it any format Test,Odi or T20 He is king of his kingdom🦁 #INDvsSA #RohitSharma https://t.co/J2Wtd8Ich3

Ashutosh Srivastava @ashutosh_sri8

Meanwhile waiting to see Ishan Kishan & Ruturaj Gaikwad in next ODIs #INDvsSA Meanwhile waiting to see Ishan Kishan & Ruturaj Gaikwad in next ODIs #INDvsSA https://t.co/dK3A3ZmoP4

Peaky Blinder @peakyblinder780

I repeat he is not an all rounder

He just performs ocacionally , maybe once a year ! Please stop using him as a no. 6 batter . Hardik pandya without bowling is still a far better batter at no. 6 in limited overs format

#INDvsSA

#ashwin

#bcci

@BCCI Ashwin is not an all rounderI repeat he is not an all rounderHe just performs ocacionally , maybe once a year ! Please stop using him as a no. 6 batter . Hardik pandya without bowling is still a far better batter at no. 6 in limited overs format Ashwin is not an all rounder I repeat he is not an all rounder He just performs ocacionally , maybe once a year ! Please stop using him as a no. 6 batter . Hardik pandya without bowling is still a far better batter at no. 6 in limited overs format#INDvsSA #ashwin#bcci@BCCI

Mini Ponting @Roshan_2015 Rahul at 5 is mandatory. This guy holds the middle order together & gives stability. India management needs to understand this. #INDvSA Rahul at 5 is mandatory. This guy holds the middle order together & gives stability. India management needs to understand this. #INDvSA

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah India have lost 4 wickets for 47 runs after #Kohli ’s dismissal. That’s how important his wicket was. That’s why it was so important he eschew risks and stay till the match was secure for his team India have lost 4 wickets for 47 runs after #Kohli’s dismissal. That’s how important his wicket was. That’s why it was so important he eschew risks and stay till the match was secure for his team

Someone something somewhere @Someone95258455 Can't digest KL Rahul's approach to a part time spinner like Markram, eventually succumbing to him. Too defensive!! #SAvIND Can't digest KL Rahul's approach to a part time spinner like Markram, eventually succumbing to him. Too defensive!! #SAvIND

drmeeta paul @drmeetapaul4 #INDvsSA

fighting till his last breath with a 50

Just Lords things #Shardulthakur fighting till his last breath with a 50Just Lords things #INDvsSA#Shardulthakur fighting till his last breath with a 50Just Lords things https://t.co/nTgFyPyGzR

drmeeta paul @drmeetapaul4 #INDvsSA

fighting till his last breath with a 50

Just Lords things #Shardulthakur fighting till his last breath with a 50Just Lords things #INDvsSA#Shardulthakur fighting till his last breath with a 50Just Lords things https://t.co/nTgFyPyGzR

Vishal Deshmukh @vishald1290 #SAvIND

Virat Kohli when he don't have to face the media after the loss Virat Kohli when he don't have to face the media after the loss #SAvINDVirat Kohli when he don't have to face the media after the loss https://t.co/gNoZbeQpYn

True @nonetet India had lost last 10 out of 11 ODIs without Rohit Sharma.



This clearly tells impact of this man!! India had lost last 10 out of 11 ODIs without Rohit Sharma.This clearly tells impact of this man!! https://t.co/09L76SRQKh

Ghanshyam verma @Ghanshy41702141 I have never seen a good knock by Kl rahul when the team is in trouble.Most unsucessful captain of IPL as well #SAvIND I have never seen a good knock by Kl rahul when the team is in trouble.Most unsucessful captain of IPL as well #SAvIND

Shubham @_shubham_27

Best of Lucknow franchise he will only chase for orange cap forget about trophy already

#KLRahul #INDvsSA #IPL2022 KL already started to show he can't handle captaincy and batting together🤷🏻‍♂️.Best of Lucknow franchise he will only chase for orange cap forget about trophy already KL already started to show he can't handle captaincy and batting together🤷🏻‍♂️.Best of Lucknow franchise he will only chase for orange cap forget about trophy already😂#KLRahul #INDvsSA #IPL2022

Mayank #VihariIn @ImMayankB Those were the days when Dhoni and Raina used to stand tall between India and collapse. Those were the days when Dhoni and Raina used to stand tall between India and collapse. https://t.co/SRoUkzvIjy

TermeNatar @rddas1 #SAvIND The best this Indian team can do is avoid whitewash if possible. #SAvIND The best this Indian team can do is avoid whitewash if possible.

रजत Jain @rbainara India can never win any world cup if @klrahul11 will open!! He should have batted at his regular no.5 spot! India needs to fix 4,5,6 and give them ample chances together! Opening is not a concern for us! but it seems some players are playing for their own runs! #SAvsIND India can never win any world cup if @klrahul11 will open!! He should have batted at his regular no.5 spot! India needs to fix 4,5,6 and give them ample chances together! Opening is not a concern for us! but it seems some players are playing for their own runs! #SAvsIND

There was so much to learn from today's game: KL Rahul

Team India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul revealed that his side learned a lot from today's loss.

Speaking at the post-match presentations after the game, KL Rahul reflected on India's batting performance and pointed out that middle-order collapse was the major reason for their defeat. Rahul said:

"There was so much to learn from today's game. We started off really well, but we couldn't get wickets in the middle overs. We will have to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition batters."

"Today the middle-order couldn't get going for us. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game. At that stage, I thought we might chase it down easily, but SA bowled really well and got crucial wickets to come back in the game."

He added:

"Every game is important for us. We all want to go out there and give our best performances representing the nation. We haven't played one-day cricket for a while."

"We have the 2023 World Cup in mind and want to get the best XI on the park for that. In the process, we will make mistakes, but we will learn from them."

Also Read Article Continues below

The Men in Blue will now face the Proteas team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the same venue.

Edited by Arnav

LIVE POLL Q. Should KL Rahul play in the middle-order in ODI cricket to lend balance to the XI? Yes No 8 votes so far