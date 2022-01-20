×
"Welcome to Punjab Kings India" - Fans roast Indian middle-order after their abysmal show in the first ODI against South Africa

Balakrishna
ANALYST
Modified Jan 20, 2022 12:07 AM IST
KL Rahul-led Team India began the three-match ODI series with a disappointing loss in Paarl. After looking in a comfortable situation mid-way through the innings, a sudden middle-order collapse caused the downfall of India in the match. South African bowlers capitalized on that momentum and strangled the lower-order batters to win the match by 31 runs in the end.

Chasing 297, Team India looked to be in a great position until the 25th over of the second innings, with Shikhar Dhawan(79) and Virat Kohli(51) looking in sublime touch. Duo's departure in quick succession opened the flood gates for the South African bowlers. Inexperienced Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, and Venkatesh Iyer failed to utilize the opportunity and soon perished, leaving the visitors in a heap of trouble.

Shardul Thakur fought valiantly in the end, but the asking rate went beyond his reach as there was no support from the other end. Fans were extremely disappointed to witness the abysmal batting performance of the middle-order and expressed the same on Twitter.

Here are some of the best reactions:

The collapse were always on the card after the exit of Kohli and Dhawan. Disappointing performance Fri. Middle order. #SAvIND
Once upon a time Indian Middle order..#INDvSA https://t.co/KsV0QBRtMz
Without Rohit sharma this team looks so weak imo😌 be it any format Test,Odi or T20 He is king of his kingdom🦁 #INDvsSA #RohitSharma https://t.co/J2Wtd8Ich3
@Rizzvi73 Welcome to Punjab kings India https://t.co/V5xd0Cypj6
Meanwhile waiting to see Ishan Kishan & Ruturaj Gaikwad in next ODIs #INDvsSA https://t.co/dK3A3ZmoP4
#SAvIND No one:#TeamIndia middle order: https://t.co/UTEk1Q2Tfp
Lord Shardul right now#SAvIND https://t.co/eRK1bHLb8K
Indian cricket fans after watching 1st ODI #INDvSA https://t.co/0vDeq3Ii7f
Ashwin is not an all rounder I repeat he is not an all rounder He just performs ocacionally , maybe once a year ! Please stop using him as a no. 6 batter . Hardik pandya without bowling is still a far better batter at no. 6 in limited overs format#INDvsSA #ashwin#bcci@BCCI
Rahul at 5 is mandatory. This guy holds the middle order together & gives stability. India management needs to understand this. #INDvSA
India have lost 4 wickets for 47 runs after #Kohli’s dismissal. That’s how important his wicket was. That’s why it was so important he eschew risks and stay till the match was secure for his team
@BCCI Finished team without captain virat
#INDvSA Lord Shardul supremacy https://t.co/8EvHjIDdDs
Can't digest KL Rahul's approach to a part time spinner like Markram, eventually succumbing to him. Too defensive!! #SAvIND
#INDvsSA#Shardulthakur fighting till his last breath with a 50Just Lords things https://t.co/nTgFyPyGzR
#INDvsSA#Shardulthakur fighting till his last breath with a 50Just Lords things https://t.co/nTgFyPyGzR
#SAvINDVirat Kohli when he don't have to face the media after the loss https://t.co/gNoZbeQpYn
India had lost last 10 out of 11 ODIs without Rohit Sharma.This clearly tells impact of this man!! https://t.co/09L76SRQKh
I have never seen a good knock by Kl rahul when the team is in trouble.Most unsucessful captain of IPL as well #SAvIND
KL already started to show he can't handle captaincy and batting together🤷🏻‍♂️.Best of Lucknow franchise he will only chase for orange cap forget about trophy already😂#KLRahul #INDvsSA #IPL2022
India's middle order without Ms Dhoni: https://t.co/mYiPaoBp6r
Those were the days when Dhoni and Raina used to stand tall between India and collapse. https://t.co/SRoUkzvIjy
Indian middle order : #INDvSA https://t.co/YFXBMlm5tD
Total PBKSesque performance today.#SAvIND
#SAvIND The best this Indian team can do is avoid whitewash if possible.
India can never win any world cup if @klrahul11 will open!! He should have batted at his regular no.5 spot! India needs to fix 4,5,6 and give them ample chances together! Opening is not a concern for us! but it seems some players are playing for their own runs! #SAvsIND
#INDvsSA Me waiting for #ViratKohli ‘s 71st century:- https://t.co/gKd1SBQyzi

There was so much to learn from today's game: KL Rahul

Team India's stand-in skipper KL Rahul revealed that his side learned a lot from today's loss.

Speaking at the post-match presentations after the game, KL Rahul reflected on India's batting performance and pointed out that middle-order collapse was the major reason for their defeat. Rahul said:

"There was so much to learn from today's game. We started off really well, but we couldn't get wickets in the middle overs. We will have to see how we get wickets in the middle overs and stop the opposition batters."
"Today the middle-order couldn't get going for us. We were on par for the first 20-25 overs of the game. At that stage, I thought we might chase it down easily, but SA bowled really well and got crucial wickets to come back in the game."

He added:

"Every game is important for us. We all want to go out there and give our best performances representing the nation. We haven't played one-day cricket for a while."
"We have the 2023 World Cup in mind and want to get the best XI on the park for that. In the process, we will make mistakes, but we will learn from them."

Also ReadArticle Continues below

The Men in Blue will now face the Proteas team in the second ODI of the three-match series on Friday at the same venue.

Edited by Arnav
Q. Should KL Rahul play in the middle-order in ODI cricket to lend balance to the XI?

Yes

No

हिन्दी