"Well bowled bhaiya" - Varun Chakaravarthy cheekily comments on Bollywood actor's post after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal [In Picture]

Varun Chakaravarthy has reacted hilariously to Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan’s latest Instagram post on Wednesday, March 5. The remarks came after Dhawan responded cheekily after being mistaken for Chakaravarthy during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal between India and Australia on Tuesday, March 4.

Several users mistook Dhawan for Chakaravarthy due to their same first name. The former also appears at the top of the search list for ‘Varun’ owing to his big fanbase.

The Indian spinner commented on Dhawan’s post:

“Well bowled bhaiya.”

Varun Dhawan's latest Instagram post. [Pic credits: @varundwn on Instagram]

Notably, the mystery spinner became a household name after dismissing Travis Head in the knockout match. The latter had been a nightmare for India in ICC events, hitting centuries in the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup finals in 2023, helping the Aussies beat India twice.

Varun Chakaravarthy finished with figures of 2/49 in his 10 overs against Australia in the semifinal. He also bagged a fifer in India’s last group-stage match against New Zealand.

“Why would you wait for nine overs?” – Harbhajan Singh unimpressed with Rohit Sharma holding back Varun Chakaravarthy in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh has slammed Rohit Sharma for holding back Varun Chakaravarthy for nine overs against Travis Head. He told Star Sports (via Hindustan Times):

“When you have Varun Chakaravarthy, why would you wait for nine overs to bring him on against Travis Head? What's the point of having him then? The Indian team should have started with him at one end and Shami at the other. He got set, and then Varun was brought on. Those 49 runs could prove to be the difference.”

Notably, Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Head in his very first over of the innings. The southpaw went for a chip shot off the first ball he faced against the spinner but was caught by Shubman Gill at long-off. The latter sprinted several yards to complete a stunning catch as Head got out for 39 runs off 33 balls. Chasing 265, the Men in Blue won the match with four wickets and 11 balls to spare.

With the win, Rohit Sharma and company extended their unbeaten run in the 50-over tournament. After the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, they will be keen to win back-to-back ICC titles.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Champions Trophy second semifinal is currently underway in Lahore, where South Africa are playing New Zealand.

