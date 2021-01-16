"Well bowled by inexperienced bowling attack" - Twitterati react as Team India bowl out Australia for 369

Team India bowled out Australia for 369 in their first innings at the Gabba after the hosts looked good for more. Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar chipped in with crucial wickets on Day 2 as the hosts added 95 more runs to their overnight total.

Day 2 began with Australia 274-5, with both Tim Paine and Cameron Green looking solid at the crease. The duo added 98 runs for the sixth wicket, and at 311-5, Australia looked to be heading towards a total in excess of 400.

However, that was not to be, as Team India picked up three quick wickets and Australia slipped to 315-8. Cameos from Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon though, ensured the hosts crossed the 350-run mark.

Twitter laud Team India's inexperienced bowling attack

With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin adding to Team India's burgeoning injury woes, the visitors fielded a severely depleted bowling attack at the Gabba. The most 'experienced' bowler of the lot was Mohammed Siraj, who had only played two Tests.

Australia were expected to post a huge first-innings score against Team India's 'weak' bowling attack.

However, debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar impressed with their line and lengths, picking up three wickets apiece to keep the hosts down to a manageable total. Shardul Thakur, who was playing only his second Test, also bagged three scalps as the hosts were restricted to only 369 runs.

Fans on Twitter mostly lauded the performances of Team India's inexperienced bowling attack. Here is what some of them said:

As @sanjaymanjrekar would say, wickets shared amongst bowlers means the attack is good. And incredible to see this depleted and inexperienced attack continue the trend that their more illustrious peers have started !!#INDvsAUS #IndvAus #AUSvIND #AusvsInd — Praful Tickoo (@prafultickoo) January 16, 2021

What a wonderful performance by these two debutant #Natrajan #Sundar

Netted 3 Wickets Each.

They never gonna Forget the #GabbaTest More too come.

Even Kudos to #Shradul he too did excellent job took 3 Wickets

Overall Mind-blowing temperament shown by all.#INDvAUS #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/36lSFK42S9 — Abhishek-Cric (Abhi) (@Cold___Mess) January 16, 2021

Leader of pace attack takes one wicket. Two debutants and one almost a debutant takes 3 each. That's #TeamIndia for you.@bhogleharsha#INDvAUS #AUSvIND #GabbaTest — Amit Pujara (@pujaraamit) January 16, 2021

Inning Break!!!



At the Rate Paine n Green were going past 300

Didnt expected 369 All Out Australia...



Well Bowled by Inexperienced Indian Attack...



369 on this track not a big score...



Upto batting now...#AUSvIND #INDvAUS #AUSvINDtest#AUSvsIND — Thε Wαrrιοr's Wαγ (@tww1or) January 16, 2021

Every morning there’s a wonderful spirited story coming in from Australia. Another all heart performance from the boys. 369 is a solid score but given the inexperience and depleted bowling resources - have to see this match with a different lens. #IndvAus — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) January 16, 2021

Well done #India...amazing for a bunch of young/inexperienced bowlers (4 test matches total across all 5 bowlers going into #Brisbane #Gabba, 2 of them playing first test) to bowl out #Australia for 369. Now for batsmen to perform and not let them/country down! #INDvAUS #AUSvIND — Sanjeev Dixit (@dixitsanjeev) January 16, 2021

If you told me this @BCCI bowling attack will get the @CricketAus bowled out for 369, then I would have said u must be joking. Must say @BCCIdomestic #indiaA tours @IPL have done a amazing job in unearthing talent #INDvAUS #AskAakash #GabbaTest @SGanguly99 — Anoop Mitra (@anoopmitra) January 16, 2021

"Team India and the art of not cleaning up the tail continues," Twitterati rue Team India's bowling profligacy

Despite their impressive bowling effort, Team India could have restricted Australia to a far lesser total than the one the hosts managed.

Team India took quick wickets on the first day to reduce Australia to 213-5. But a partnership between Tim Paine and Maurice Green was allowed to flourish that propelled the hosts to a decent score.

Once again on the second day, Team India sent back the two set batsman and Pat Cummins in quick succession, as Australia slipped from 311-5 to 315-8. However, once again, the tail was allowed to wag.

Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, who was dropped by Mayank Agarwal, were allowed to add over 50 runs, something that could come back to haunt Team India on a track where run-scoring could be challenging.

STARC DROPPED! Mayank doesn't stick the landing or the catch 🥵 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/3IgfPhIJDi — News Cricket (@NewsCorpCricket) January 16, 2021

Twitteratti were understandably frustrated with Team India's repeated inability to blow out the opposition tail. Here is what some of them said in this regard:

India and the art of not cleaning the tail continues ... Australia from 315/8 to 369 all-out. #INDvAUS — Vishal Mehra (@vishal_mehra1) January 16, 2021

Bowling bench strength is great.. fielding why so kodumai!! #INDvAUS — Sleepoholic (@JVish111989) January 16, 2021

Restricting to 369 is definitely a good task with such a young line-up

It could've been around 320 though 🙁#INDvAUS — Bharath Pandhiri (@BharathPandhiri) January 16, 2021