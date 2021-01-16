"Well bowled by inexperienced bowling attack" - Twitterati react as Team India bowl out Australia for 369

Team India bowled out Australia for 369 in their first innings at the Gabba after the hosts looked good for more. Shardul Thakur, T Natarajan and Washington Sundar chipped in with crucial wickets on Day 2 as the hosts added 95 more runs to their overnight total.
Day 2 began with Australia 274-5, with both Tim Paine and Cameron Green looking solid at the crease. The duo added 98 runs for the sixth wicket, and at 311-5, Australia looked to be heading towards a total in excess of 400.
However, that was not to be, as Team India picked up three quick wickets and Australia slipped to 315-8. Cameos from Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon though, ensured the hosts crossed the 350-run mark.
Twitter laud Team India's inexperienced bowling attack
With the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin adding to Team India's burgeoning injury woes, the visitors fielded a severely depleted bowling attack at the Gabba. The most 'experienced' bowler of the lot was Mohammed Siraj, who had only played two Tests.
Australia were expected to post a huge first-innings score against Team India's 'weak' bowling attack.
However, debutants T Natarajan and Washington Sundar impressed with their line and lengths, picking up three wickets apiece to keep the hosts down to a manageable total. Shardul Thakur, who was playing only his second Test, also bagged three scalps as the hosts were restricted to only 369 runs.
Fans on Twitter mostly lauded the performances of Team India's inexperienced bowling attack. Here is what some of them said:
"Team India and the art of not cleaning up the tail continues," Twitterati rue Team India's bowling profligacy
Despite their impressive bowling effort, Team India could have restricted Australia to a far lesser total than the one the hosts managed.
Team India took quick wickets on the first day to reduce Australia to 213-5. But a partnership between Tim Paine and Maurice Green was allowed to flourish that propelled the hosts to a decent score.
Once again on the second day, Team India sent back the two set batsman and Pat Cummins in quick succession, as Australia slipped from 311-5 to 315-8. However, once again, the tail was allowed to wag.
Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc, who was dropped by Mayank Agarwal, were allowed to add over 50 runs, something that could come back to haunt Team India on a track where run-scoring could be challenging.
Twitteratti were understandably frustrated with Team India's repeated inability to blow out the opposition tail. Here is what some of them said in this regard:Published 16 Jan 2021, 09:53 IST