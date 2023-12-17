"Well deserve debut for Sai Sudharsan in absence of Gill" - Fans react to Sai Sudharsan’s debut in IND vs SA 1st ODI

Sai Sudharsan is making his ODI debut in the first game of the series between India and South Africa at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg today (Sunday, December 17). The left-handed batter has been slotted in as opener Shubman Gill was rested for the 50-over series ahead of the two Tests.

Sudharasan has played 25 List A games, scoring 1269 runs at an impressive average of 60.42, including six tons and four half-centuries. The left-handed batter recently played for India A against South Africa A but managed only 14 runs. He, however, smashed 125 while playing for Tamil Nadu against Goa in the 2023 Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Sudharsan has also impressed during his limited outings for Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League. He has amassed 507 runs in 13 games, comprising four half-centuries.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) congratulated Sai Sudharsan on his ODI debut. One user wrote:

"Someone who have all been waiting for to watch in ODIs. Very keen to see how Sai Sudharsan goes at the top of the order for India!"

South Africa opt to bat against India in 1st ODI; Sai Sudharsan and Nandre Burger to make their debuts

South Africa captain Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the opening ODI. The Proteas included debutante Nandre Burger in their playing XI.

At the toss, Markram said:

“We are gonna bat first. Used wicket, we’d like to bat first, we are playing two spinners. It’s a fantastic day, hats off to the people. Hopefully, both teams can put on a nice show for them. Burger makes his debut – a special day for him. Opportunities are vital, none better than today.”

Meanwhile, India captain KL Rahul stated:

“There was a lot of spin and it was dry, we’ll try to put pressure on them. Sai Sudharsan is on debut today. There are a few names that have played a lot of IPL cricket. Ruturaj did well, Tilak seems exciting, and Sanju is always exciting. We’ve got Axar, Kuldeep who’d love to see some spin.”

Follow the IND vs SA 1st ODI live score and updates here.