"Well played star boy" - Virat Kohli heaps praise on Shubman Gill for historic performance in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former Test captain Virat Kohli heaped praise on current captain Shubman Gill for his historic performance in the ongoing second Test against England. The Test is being played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.
In the first innings, Shubman Gill had struck a mammoth double hundred. The skipper made 269 runs off 387 balls with 30 fours and three sixes in his record-breaking knock. Gill did not stop there, as he went on to score a hundred in the second innings. The right-hander struck a magnificent 161 off just 162 balls, hitting 13 fours and eight sixes in his knock, which further led him to make other records.
In awe of his stellar performance with the bat across both innings, Virat Kohli praised Shubman Gill, posting a story on his Instagram handle.
"Well played star boy. Rewriting history. Onwards and upwards from here. You deserve all of this," Kohli wrote on his story.
His story included a picture of Gill from the second Test during a celebration while he was batting.
Shubman Gill becomes only third Indian captain with twin hundreds in a Test
Following his double hundred in the first innings and a hundred in the second, Shubman Gill also became only the third Indian captain with twin hundreds in a single Test.
Gill joined an elite list that includes Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli. Gavaskar was the first to achieve the feat when he scored 107 and 182* against the West Indies in Kolkata in 1987. Kohli had become the second Indian Test captain to achieve the feat with 115 and 141 against Australia in Adelaide in 2014.
Moreover, Gill became only the second Indian with a double hundred and a hundred in the same Test. Sunil Gavaskar was the only Indian previously with this feat. Overall, Gill became only the ninth batter to achieve this feat in the history of Test cricket.
He has been in magnificent form, starting his stint as Test captain on a memorable note that has been nothing short of a dream. Gill had scored a century in the first innings of the opening Test as well.
