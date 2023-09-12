"Wella and Asalanka ne humaari lanka laga di" - Fans react as India get bundled out for 213 vs Sri Lanka in 2023 Asia Cup Super 4

Team India were bundled out for 213 runs in 49.1 overs vs Sri Lanka in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 tie at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

Opting to bat, India captain Rohit Sharma (53 off 48) and Shubman Gill (19 off 25) provided a promising start as they shared an 80-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul then chipped in with scores of 39 and 33, respectively. All-rounder Axar Patel (26 off 36) provided a late flourish to take the Men in Blue past 200.

Expand Tweet

Dunith Wellalage starred with the ball for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 40/5. Charith Asalanka also shone with figures of 4/18, while Maheesh Theekshana took one wicket. The trio spun a web for the Indian batters, picking up the last seven wickets for just 59 runs.

Fans on X (formerly known as Twitter) were disappointed with Team India’s failure against defending champions Sri Lanka. One user wrote:

"Weak team ke saath score karke kya milega."

Expand Tweet

Here are some of the other best Twitter reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

“My dream wicket was Kohli” – Dunith Wellalage after fifer against Team India in Asia Cup Super 4 game

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka spinner Dunith Wellalage was over the moon after completing his five-wicket haul against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 match. The 20-year-old was delighted with former India captain Virat Kohli's wicket after dismissing him for just three runs.

Wellalage said in the mid-match show:

“I want to thank my coaches and management, especially my spin bowling coach. I tried to bowl my normal variations and not give runs. My dream wicket was Kohli's wicket. The surface is uneven and it is not easy but we have a good batting line-up, we will give a good fight.”

The left-arm spinner also took the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul, and Hardik Pandya to put Sri Lanka in the pole position. His spin partner Asalanka then led India’s middle-order collapse.

Expand Tweet

Sri Lanka had previously defeated India by six wickets in the Asia Cup 2022. They will look to repeat history against the Men in Blue in this encounter as well.

Follow the IND vs SL live score updates on Sportskeeda.