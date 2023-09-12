Wellalage, Asalanka bowl India out for 213 on spinning track in Colombo

Left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage claimed figures of 5/40, while part-time off-spinner Charith Asalanka picked up 4/18 as Sri Lanka bowled out India for 213 in 49.1 overs in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Tuesday, September 12.

Batting first after winning the toss on a turning track, India got off to a solid start as openers Rohit Sharma (53) and Shubman Gill (19) added 80 for the first wicket. However, 20-year-old Wellalage proved too hot for the Indian batters to handle as they quickly crumbled to 91/3.

Indian captain dominated the opening stand, finding the boundaries at regular intervals. He brought up 10,000 runs in ODI cricket in style, launching Kasun Rajitha for a straight six in the seventh over. Rohit was extremely severe on his opposite number Dasun Shanaka, hammering him for four fours in the 10th over as India reached 65/0.

The introduction of Wellalage in the 12th over, however, completely changed the momentum of the innings. The left-arm spinner knocked over Gill with his first delivery as a flighted one angled in and then turned past the batter’s outside edge.

Virat Kohli also fell to the left-arm spinner for 3. The batter tried to whip one on the leg side, but the ball stuck in the pitch and Kohli ended up chipping a catch to short midwicket.

Wellalage also ended Rohit’s resistance, cleaning him up with one that kept low and skidded through. Following the Indian captain’s dismissal, Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul steadied the innings to some extent, adding a hard-fought 63 for the fourth wicket. Neither batter, however, looked set on the tricky surface.

The resolute stand ended in the 30th over when Rahul (39 off 44) chipped a return catch to Wellalage as a delivery gripped and turned off the surface. Asalanka joined the wicket-taking act by having Kishan (33 off 61) caught at extra cover as the left-hander attempted to break free. Wellalage was in the game again as he pulled off a good leaping catch.

The left-arm spinner completed a well-deserved five-fer off the last ball of his spell, inducing an edge off Hardik Pandya’s (5) defensive stroke. Sri Lanka took a smart review to overturn the original decision of not out.

Asalanka runs through India’s lower order

There was no respite for India even after Wellalage completed his spell as part-time off-spinner Asalanka ran through the lower order. Asalanka had Ravindra Jadeja caught behind for 4 off 19 with one that spin and bounced sharply.

He then cleaned up Jasprit Bumrah (5) with a nicely tossed-up delivery. The part-timer had two in two when Kuldeep Yadav fell for a golden duck, nicking a back of length delivery to slip.

India were 197/7 after 47 overs when rain stopped play briefly. A handy 26 off 36 balls from Axar Patel ensured the Men in Blue crossed the 210-run mark.

The left-hander lofted Maheesh Theekshana for a six over long-on to end the 48th over before perishing to the Sri Lankan spinner in the last over.