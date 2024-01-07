"Went through a lot of controversies as well"- AB de Villiers on 'fighter' David Warner after his Test retirement 

Retired South African batting legend AB de Villiers opened up about his first impression of former Australia opener David Warner after the latter retired from Test cricket. Warner called it a day from the longest format after the completion of the third Test against Pakistan in Sydney.

De Villiers had shared the dressing room with Warner pretty early in the IPL at the Delhi Daredevils. The South African legend explained how he was certain that Warner would become a superstar of the game and how the latter always bounced back from tough situations.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what AB de Villiers had to say about David Warner (11:25):

"I had played with David Warner at the Delhi Daredevils. He was a fantastic player right from the word go and he has put up his hand for one of the best all-round cricketers of all time. Went through a lot of controversies as well but always found a way to come back. He is a huge fighter."

AB de Villiers rates SA20 as second-best T20 league after IPL

De Villiers claimed that the SA20 league is the second-best after the IPL in terms of the financial appeal it gives to world-class players (28:05):

"It (SA20) is the second-best paid league in the world after the IPL. I never saw that coming but it is just the influence of some of the owners from India. That's what Graeme Smith succeeded in. He is making sure this tournament is becoming a magnet for some of the best players in the world."

The SA20 tournament has been in the news after it was revealed that South Africa's cricket board would give preference to this tournament over a Test series in New Zealand. Many big names from the Test side would be excluded from the Test tour to New Zealand to make them available for the T20 league.

This move has drawn criticism from many quarters, including former Australia captain Steve Waugh. However, the board's executives have said that the league is essential for the financial health of cricket in the country.

AB de Villiers is certainly not happy with the South African second-string Test squad to be sent to New Zealand. On this, he added (6:48):

"It has sent shockwaves around the cricketing world and has made it clear that Test cricket is under pressure, for that matter even ODI cricket and the whole system is turning around T20 cricket. The players, the board and coaches will turn towards where there is more money. You cannot blame them for thinking about their future with their family. That's ultimately what it comes down to."

Wish I played another World Cup for South Africa: Ab de Villiers

AB de Villiers liked the way David Warner kept his availability open for the 2025 Champions Trophy despite announcing his retirement from the ODI format. He claimed that he would be there if Australia needed him and this is exactly what De Villiers said he did in the past.

De Villiers took an indirect dig at the South African setup back then for not picking him despite him declaring his availability for the T20 World Cup as well as the 2019 ODI World Cup. On this, he stated (10:20):

"I am incredibly grateful to have played all formats for my country. Then I did exactly what David Warner did. I had a family back home so I didn't want to tour anymore. I obviously wanted to play the T20 World Cup, which was frowned upon but now everybody is doing it. I wish I played another World Cup for South Africa. I wish I could say just like Warner that if you need me, I am available."

David Warner also declared his retirement from ODI cricket before the start of his final Test. This means, barring a comeback, the ODI World Cup win would be the last tournament that the southpaw played in the 50-over format.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App