"Went very much according to plan" - Josh Hazlewood optimistic of playing Boxing Day Test after latest training session

Australia's new-ball seamer Josh Hazlewood remains hopeful of playing the Boxing Day Test against South Africa, starting on December 26. The right-arm bowler stated that his latest bowling session on Sunday, December 18, went exactly according to plan.

Hazlewood's side strain has kept him out since the day-night clash against the West Indies in Adelaide. The New South Wales bowler failed to recover in time for the first Test against South Africa, prompting Scott Boland to take his spot at the Gabba.

7Cricket @7Cricket



The latest from Josh Hazlewood on his recovery from injury "Today went really well..."The latest from Josh Hazlewood on his recovery from injury #AUSvSA "Today went really well..."The latest from Josh Hazlewood on his recovery from injury #AUSvSA https://t.co/0Dzv3Sg521

Speaking on Channel Seven, Josh Hazlewood reflected that the next three or four sessions are critical and said he pushed it up a notch in Sunday's session. The 31-year-old said:

"My chances are much better after today's session. Went very much according to plan and pushed upwards of 90% for a couple of deliveries. It's all about the next three or four sessions before that [session on December] 24th and I can really tick it off.

"Everything is feeling really nice and I'm not noticing the side at all so fingers crossed. I pushed back to pretty much full run-up and around 85-90% intensity. Everything is ticking along nicely and going according to plan."

The management will likely have a selection headache ahead of the Melbourne Test, with Boland doing everything he can to retain his spot. The Victorian took four wickets in Adelaide against the West Indies, followed by four more against South Africa, including taking multiple wickets in an over twice.

"Maybe that's the cost of playing all three formats" - Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood. (Image Credits: Getty)

Josh Hazlewood reckons that switching between all three formats consistently has left little time for preparation and highlighted the need to get it right and prevent injuries. The Aussie pacer added:

"It's been a bit of a frustrating period. Especially red ball. White ball has been going great. Maybe that's the cost of playing all three formats and putting all your energy into every game you play. You don't have that time to build your strength up or workloads up and get ready for a Test match.

"I might have to look at that and find a way around it somehow."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau Australia get the job done. But not without a few scares! #AUSvSA Australia get the job done. But not without a few scares! #AUSvSA

Australia won a low-scoring thriller to take a 1-0 lead over South Africa in the first Test. The Aussies won by six wickets after the Proteas were bowled out for 152 and 99 in either innings as the match ended in under two days.

Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test on Day 3. Follow Sportskeeda for the latest cricket news.

Poll : 0 votes