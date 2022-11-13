"Were they best two teams or luckiest?" - Mohammad Kaif makes a sarcastic tweet ahead of England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif took a cheeky dig at the T20 World Cup finalists Pakistan and England on Sunday. He asked fans on Twitter whether the two teams were among the best in the tournament or just had more luck than others.

The Men in Green lost their first two games to India and Zimbabwe and seemed to be down and out even with a couple of wins in their next two matches. However, the Dutch pulled off a massive upset by beating South Africa and that helped Babar Azam and Co. make it to the semifinals by beating Bangladesh.

England, meanwhile, finished second in their group with seven points and made it through to the semifinals, ahead of hosts Australia, on just net run rate. This is what might have propelled Mohammad Kaif to tweet the following:

"Pakistan vs England: Were they the best two teams in this World T20 or the luckiest? Just asking"

England in control at the MCG against Pakistan

Jos Buttler elected to bowl first in the final and, at the time of writing, would be happy with the way things are going for England. They conceded just 39 runs in the powerplay and got the big wicket of Mohammad Rizwan.

The batting side kept on losing wickets at regular intervals and now have Shan Masood and Shadab Khan at the crease. England will hope to restrict their opposition to around the 160-run mark and will back their strong and deep batting line-up to chase it down.

England: Jos Buttler (c & wk), Alex Hales, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

