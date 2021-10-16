"No words to describe what Chris Gayle has done for us in T20s" - Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard has iterated the importance of veterans Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo to the national setup. Pollard will lead the West Indies in the upcoming T20 World Cup as they hope to retain the title after winning it for the second time in 2016.

West Indies welcomed their seasoned T20 players Dwayne Bravo and Chris Gayle back to the squad - both of whom were decisive in their title victories of 2014 and 2016. West Indian skipper Pollard specifically talked about what Gayle brings to the table following his recent form in T20 cricket.

Kieron Pollard said that words wouldn't suffice to express Chris Gayle's contribution in the shortest format. The 33-year old feels the southpaw still makes the bowlers shiver and that his goal remains to win the event.

"No words to describe what he has done for us in the T20 World Cups and T20 cricket around the world. The guy with most sixes, most runs, the fear he instils in bowlers. The main goal for him is to win the World Cup and he is looking forward to doing that," Pollard said at Captain's call organized by the ICC.

Gayle wasn't in the best of form for Punjab Kings in IPL 2021. The Jamaican managed only 193 runs in ten games at 21.44. His form led to Curtly Ambrose questioning his spot in the national team, resulting in Gayle hitting back.

"We need to keep our strengths and work on our weaknesses" - Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard acknowledged that West Indies' strength is power-hitting; however, he remains confident they can adjust and rotate strike if the situation demands it. The towering all-rounder stated:

"Everything is important, but we still have to play to our strengths. We need to keep our strengths as strengths and work on our weaknesses. We have a lot of powerful guys in the line-up, but if the situation warrants, we also have guys who can manoeuvre strike, run between the wickets. We look forward to playing complete games of cricket."

The defending champions will open their campaign against England on October 23 in Dubai and should fancy their chances of defending the tournament successfully.

