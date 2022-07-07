Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan out of Zimbabwe tour, might miss the ODI series against West Indies

Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will not feature in the team's upcoming tour of Zimbabwe. The Tigers will be without their fearsome all-rounder in the subsequent three-match ODI series in West Indies as well.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Jalal Yunus disclosed that Shakib Al Hasan would be unavailable for the Zimbabwe tour.

He confirmed that the other senior members of the side are keen to play those games.

"Shakib is not available in the Zimbabwe tour and informed us about it before and so we sat with the selection panel regarding the formation of the team. Most of the other senior players are available and they want to play."

Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will battle it out in three ODIs and as many T20Is in July and August. The two sides were originally slated to play two Test matches as well. However, the red-ball games were later replaced by the T20I fixtures.

Shakib Al Hasan might miss the West Indies series as well

The former Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder is also likely to give the forthcoming West Indies ODIs a miss, according to a Cricbuzz report. The 35-year-old led Bangladesh in the two-match Test series against hosts West Indies and also featured in the first two fixtures of the ongoing T20I series.

The two cricketing nations are set to lock horns in the 3rd and final T20I of the white-ball rubber on Thursday, July 7 at Guyana. West Indies currently lead the series by 1-0.

West Indies vs Bangaldesh squads for ODI series

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mehidy Hassan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque Bijoy.

West Indies: Nicholas Pooran (c), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Anderson Phillip, Rovman Powell, and Jayden Seales.

Reserve: Romario Shepherd.

