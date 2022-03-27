"Joe Root is suffering at the hands of a system that’s so bad" - Kevin Pietersen reacts to England's horror show against West Indies 

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has expressed disappointment over the team's dismal batting performances in the ongoing three-match Test series against West Indies. The Joe Root-led side are on the brink of yet another humiliating loss in red-ball cricket. They are currently 103/8 in their second innings of the Test-series decider.

Their lead is just 10 runs in the crucial encounter after stumps on day three. Pietersen took to his Twitter account to point out the English batters' technical flaws. He opined that captain Joe Root is suffering at the hands of a poor system.

He wrote on Twitter:

"Poor old Joe Root suffering at the hands of a system that’s so bad! There is NO ONE who can coach or captain that team any better. ZERO batting technique! ZERO! I feel for the players!"

It is worth mentioning that only two English batters have managed to reach double figures so far in their 2nd innings. While opener Alex Lees managed 31 runs, Jonny Bairstow contributed 22 runs.

The side were bundled out for a paltry score of 203 in the first innings. They could only reach a respectable total thanks to valuable contributions from Jack Leach (41*) and Saqib Mahmood (49) lower down the order.

West Indies on the verge of Test series win over England

Hosts West Indies have a significant chance of securing a stunning Test series win over England by pocketing the third and final encounter of the series. After the first two drawn Tests, the hosts are favorites at the moment to clinch the series with a win at the National Cricket Stadium in St George's, Grenada.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket



#WIvENG #MenInMaroon A special day comes to end. Join us tomorrow as the boys look to secure the West Indies 4th consecutive series win vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in the Caribbean #History A special day comes to end. Join us tomorrow as the boys look to secure the West Indies 4th consecutive series win vs 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 in the Caribbean #History #WIvENG #MenInMaroon https://t.co/8cy9mRb8oQ

For England, Chris Woakes and Jack Leech are at the crease. Kyle Myers has emerged as the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with his brilliant fifer.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava