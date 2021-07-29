"What better than to represent your country" - Chetan Sakariya reacts after T20I debut

Team India's latest debutant, Chetan Sakariya, has had a decent start to his international career in the ongoing limited-overs series against Sri Lanka.

He picked up two wickets on his ODI debut and backed it up with another decent outing in the T20I debut, despite India losing both matches. Reacting to his debut, Sakariya wrote a heartfelt note on social media.

Sharing a picture with the other T20I debutants, Chetan Sakariya wrote:

"What’s better than to represent your country doing the thing what you love…."

Coming from a humble background where he lost his father and brother in a short span, the 23-year-old is the sole breadearner in the family. Despite poverty cropping in, Chetan Sakariya didn't leave his ambition and finally managed to realise his dream of playing for the country.

After a good domestic season, Sakariya was rewarded with an IPL contract by Rajasthan Royals. He impressed with his variations, dismissing some of the big names in international cricket and now wants to live with happy memories like the news of the maiden India call-up.

"Would have been happy just going to Sri Lanka as a net bowler" - Chetan Sakariya

The Rajasthan-born fast bowler, who grew leaps and bounds during his stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, conceded that he would have been happy going to Sri Lanka as a net bowler.

"I would've been happy just going to Sri Lanka as a net bowler, so this is a massive surprise. At the IPL, I thought I exceeded my own expectations. Initially, I thought I may have to wait for my turn [at the Royals], but once I got into the camp, the kind of confidence and faith everyone showed in me, I got the vibes that I'll start," Chetan Sakariya told ESPNcricinfo.

"So while it is a surprise [to be picked for India], I'm very much ready and confident with the way I've prepared," he added.

Chetan Sakariya will look to make his first international tour memorable with a good outing in the final game of the tour and helping India win the series. The third match of the series is scheduled to take place on July 29 (Thursday) in Colombo.

