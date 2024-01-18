"What a clutch player" - Fans react as Ravi Bishnoi helps India win 2nd super over against Afghanistan in 3rd T20I

Ravi Bishnoi delivered with the ball in the second super over for India against Afghanistan during the third and final T20I of the three-match series. The match took place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday, January 17.

For the unversed, Bishnoi defended 12 runs in the second super over of the dramatic clash as the visitors were bundled out for just one run. The leg-spinner dismissed Mohammad Nabi and Rahmanullah Gurbaz off the first and third balls, respectively, to guide India to victory.

The hosts finally tasted victory after the match and the first super over ended in ties as the two teams scored identical scores of 212 and 16, respectively.

With the win, the Men in Blue completed a 3-0 clean sweep against Afghanistan in the last T20I series ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup. The showpiece event is scheduled to be played in the USA and the West Indies in June.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) lauded Ravi Bishnoi for his exploits with Afghanistan looking like the favorites in the second super over. One user wrote:

"Bishnoi.. What a clutch player.."

Here are some more reactions:

“The pressure was there, the heartbeat was racing, but I was confident” – Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi revealed the original plan by India captain Rohit Sharma during the super over. He said that he backed himself to bowl the super over during the pressure situation against Afghanistan. The 23-year-old credited his success to his hard work behind the scenes in nets and domestic cricket.

Bishnoi said in his post-match comments:

“The pressure was there, the heartbeat was racing, but I was confident about getting the job done. I was told by the captain that I'll bowl - I knew it wouldn't be easy for them if I bowl back of the length ball, it would be tough to smash on the back foot. It gives a lot of pleasure to defend during the super overs.”

The leg-spinner added:

“I'm happy with the way the ball is leaving my hand. My only thought is to ensure that the batter doesn't get himself used to only one type of delivery, I've worked on my leg-spin in the nets and at the domestic levels.”

