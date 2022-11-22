"What a comeback from India" - Fans react as Arshdeep Singh shines with a four-wicket haul against New Zealand

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh shone with a four-wicket haul against New Zealand in the third T20I in Napier on Tuesday (November 22).

After returning wicketless in the second T20I, the left-arm seamer came out all guns blazing against the Kiwis to dismiss swashbuckling openers Finn Allen and Devon Conway in the T20I decider.

He then prevented the Blackcaps from scoring big with back-to-back wickets in the penultimate over, which featured a deadly yorker to dismiss Ish Sodhi.

Arshdeep finished with a career-best figure of 4/37 as the hosts were bundled out for 160 runs in 19.4 overs.

Fans were over the moon to witness Arshdeep’s quality bowling performance against New Zealand.

Here are some of the best reactions.

DheerajRawat @Dheeraj51131832

19 over by arsh Deep Singh #arshdeepsingh #crickettwitter W W W 2 0 419 over by arsh Deep Singh #indvsnzlive W W W 2 0 4 19 over by arsh Deep Singh #indvsnzlive #arshdeepsingh #crickettwitter https://t.co/n04mkf8JM2

Shaurya Veer @Shauryaveer901 Arshdeep is the star of Indian bowling in T20I in 2022 Arshdeep is the star of Indian bowling in T20I in 2022 https://t.co/2QCtnVl89U

Akshat @AkshatOM10



that yorker.... that rocket throw.... Appreciation tweet of Arshdeep singh and Siraj 🫡 ! #INDvsNZ that yorker.... that rocket throw.... Appreciation tweet of Arshdeep singh and Siraj 🫡 ! #INDvsNZ that yorker.... that rocket throw.... https://t.co/U0ZzjJhUpY

Arshdeep has been exceptional since making his T20I debut for Team India against England in July, picking up 33 wickets in 21 T20Is.

He emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker in the recently concluded T20 World Cup, with ten wickets in six games.

Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj restrict New Zealand to 160

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Deepak Hooda, last match

Mohammad Siraj, today

Arshdeep Singh, today

#NZvIND 4 wicket hauls for India against New Zealand in men's T20Is:Deepak Hooda, last matchMohammad Siraj, todayArshdeep Singh, today 4 wicket hauls for India against New Zealand in men's T20Is:Deepak Hooda, last matchMohammad Siraj, todayArshdeep Singh, today#NZvIND

A clinical bowling performance from Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj ensured India bowled out New Zealand for a below-par total on Tuesday. Siraj also completed a four-wicket haul and produced an impressive run-out.

The Kiwis suffered a middle-order collapse, losing six wickets for only three runs in a span of 12 balls during the death overs.

Harshal Patel, who played for the first time in a while, also ended up with a wicket.

Opener Devon Conway was the top run-scorer for the Blackcaps with 59 runs off 49 balls, including a couple of sixes and five boundaries.

ANI @ANI



(Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54, Arshdeep Singh 4-37, Mohammed Siraj 4-17)



(Pic: ICC) #IndvNZ | New Zealand all out for 160 against India in the third and final T20 match of the series, in Napier.(Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54, Arshdeep Singh 4-37, Mohammed Siraj 4-17)(Pic: ICC) #IndvNZ | New Zealand all out for 160 against India in the third and final T20 match of the series, in Napier. (Devon Conway 59, Glenn Phillips 54, Arshdeep Singh 4-37, Mohammed Siraj 4-17) (Pic: ICC) https://t.co/iNcU3i0zyA

Glenn Phillips also smashed 54 off 33 deliveries, comprising three sixes and five boundaries, as other batters failed to deliver in the third T20I.

Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to chase down 161 runs and complete a 2-0 series win against New Zealand.

They won the second T20I by 65 runs, while the opening T20I was abandoned due to rain. Team India are yet to lose a T20I series in New Zealand since 2019.

The Men in Blue will next be in action in the upcoming three-match ODI series, starting in Auckland on Friday (November 22).

