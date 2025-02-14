"What country is he from"- Ross Taylor fails to recognize Indian cricketer from childhood picture [Watch]

Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor is currently in India, playing for the Delhi Royals in the Legends 90 tournament. On the sidelines of the competition happening in Raipur, Taylor participated in a fun game, where he had to guess the cricketers from their childhood photos.

The host first showed him a picture of Virat Kohli, which he correctly guessed. Next, the New Zealand batter was shown the pictures of Shubman Gill and Pat Cummins. Interestingly, he got both of them right as well.

The host then showed him a photo from Yuvraj Singh's childhood. While Ross Taylor could not recognize him at first, he got it right when the host told him he was an Indian cricketer.

"What country is he from...can you give me a country?" Taylor asked the host.

After Yuvraj Singh, the host showed photos of Brian Lara, Shahid Afridi and Ross Taylor himself, and the New Zealand legend guessed them all correctly. He sarcastically commented that the last picture was the toughest to guess.

Here's the full video of the interaction:

Ross Taylor scored 39 runs off 24 balls against Chattisgarh Warriors

Taylor has been an integral part of the Bipul Sharma-led Delhi Royals team in the Legends 90 tournament. It is a unique competition, where teams featuring retired cricketers and domestic players compete in 90-ball matches.

Having played so much T20 cricket during his time as an active cricketer, Taylor has quickly adjusted his game to the Legends 90 format. He scored a 24-ball 39 for Delhi Royals against the Chattisgarh Warriors. Unfortunately, his efforts ended in a losing cause as Chattisgarh chased down the 173-run target in 14.4 overs.

Apart from Taylor, several retired stars like Shikhar Dhawan, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Lendl Simmons, Siddarth Kaul, Jerome Taylor, Kevon Cooper and Pawan Negi are also a part of Legends 90.

