"What difference does it make?" - Aakash Chopra on Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill missing their centuries in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup clash

Aakash Chopra has pointed out that Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill missing their centuries was immaterial as their knocks helped India register a resounding win in their 2023 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka.

Gill and Kohli scored 92 and 88 runs, respectively, as the Men in Blue set the Lankan Lions a 358-run target in Mumbai on Thursday. The hosts then bundled out Kusal Mendis and company for a paltry 55 to complete a comprehensive 302-run win and book their berth in the semifinals.

Reflecting on India's batting in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra pointed out that Gill and Kohli falling short of their respective hundreds shouldn't matter at all. He elaborated (4:10):

"Rohit (Sharma) got out at the start. It was an important game for Shubman because he has an average of eight on this ground if we see the IPL. He did miss a century but batted extremely well until he batted."

The former India opener added:

"Virat Kohli was there alongside him. Luck did favor both of them at the start. Virat Kohli was chasing another milestone but he didn't get it. Both of them reached close to a hundred but couldn't score it. It would have been good if it had been scored but what difference does it make?"

Chopra highlighted that impactful performances are more important for the team than milestones are important for the team.

"I feel it's not a good thing if you have an obsession with milestones. Scoring runs for the team is important. If you score eight extra runs, of course the team also scores those eight extra runs, but even if you get out, 92 is a very good contribution for the team," he said.

India lost Rohit Sharma's wicket off the second ball of their innings. Gill and Kohli then added 189 runs for the second wicket to lay the platform for a mammoth total.

"Shreyas Iyer played the best knock of the match" - Aakash Chopra

Shreyas Iyer scored 82 runs off just 56 deliveries. [P/C: AP]

Aakash Chopra praised Shreyas Iyer for playing an aggressive knock under pressure. He said (5:20):

"Shreyas Iyer played the best knock of the match. There was a lot of pressure on him. So he responded beautifully under pressure, batted in an extremely attacking fashion. He showed that the bowling and pitch are the same and if you change your intent slightly, you can hit sixes. He hit a 106-meter six."

Shreyas struck three fours and six sixes during his 82-run knock. He added 57 runs for the sixth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (35 off 24) after India were reduced to 276/5 when Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed cheaply.

