What is “Electra Stumps” that has been introduced in the BBL?

In an interesting innovation, Australia’s T20 competition, the Big Bash League (BBL), has introduced the use of “Electra Stumps”. The special stumps, which had been used in the Women’s BBL, were used for the first time in the Big Bash League during the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, December 22.

While introducing the electra stumps, former Australian batter Mark Waugh described the colorful stumps as a “christmas gift” for fans as well as cricketers.

The electra stumps features five different colors. The stumps flash these five colors for different outcomes that take place during a game. The colors are for a dismissal, fours or sixes, a no ball and change of overs.

When a wicket falls, all three of the stumps will flash red and then fire. For a no-ball, the stumps turn red and there will be white color crolling. At the completion of an over, the stumps will scroll blue and purple colors. For a four, the electra stumps will flash different colors and for a six, there will be colorful scrolling.

Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers by 1 run in BBL match

Meanwhile, Sydney Sixers beat Adelaide Strikers by one run in a close BBL 2023-24 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday, December 22. Adelaide Strikers won the toss and opted to bowl first in the game.

Sydney Sixers put up 155/7 in their 20 overs. Jordan Silk top-scored for the batting side, with an unbeaten 66 off 45 balls, slamming seven fours and a six. For Adelaide Strikers, Jamie Overton starred with 3/23, while Matthew Short picked up 2/13.

In the chase, Adelaide Strikers were held to 154/6 in their 20 overs. Short (55 off 48), Chris Lynn (37 off 17) and Jamie Overton (31*off 28) made good contributions, but the batting side could not get over the line. Jackson Bird (2/19) and Moises Henriques (2/11) starred with the ball for Sydney Sixers.

Strikes needed 18 off the last over and despite a four and six from Overton off Ben Dwarshuis fell tantalizingly short of the target.

