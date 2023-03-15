"What else does he need to do?" - Sourav Ganguly feels Shubman Gill is now a 'permanent player' in Indian team

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has heaped praise on opener Shubman Gill for his incredible performances of late. Gill has had an outstanding start to the 2023 season, smashing a double hundred in ODIs and also a century in T20Is.

The young star took his game to another level in white-ball cricket and also delivered for India in the fourth Test at Ahmedabad, smashing his second Test hundred.

Speaking to RevSportz, Sourav Ganguly explained why Shubman Gill should be among the first names on the Indian team sheet whenever they form an XI. He said:

"Firstly, congratulations to India for beating Australia. India have won in Australia, and they have won in England so there is no reason why they can't win it again (the WTC final). Bat well, score 350-400, and you'll be in a position to win. Yeah (I see Shubman Gill retaining his place in the side). He has been brilliant in the last six-seven months. What else does he need to do? He's a permanent player now."

Sourav Ganguly hails India's spin trio

Sourav Ganguly congratulated Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin for being the joint-winners of the Player of the Series award. He also shed light on Axar Patel's key contributions with the bat and explained how crucial these three players are to India's Test team.

On this, Ganguly stated:

"Ashwin and Jadeja have been very good. You also have to speak about Axar Patel. He quietly does a good job lower down the order with the bat. Whenever he gets to bowl, he bowls well. That's India's strength, having Jadeja, Ashwin and Axar. I know you can't play all three away but there is tremendous potential there."

India's bowling combination will change a bit looking at the conditions at The Oval in the World Test Championship final. It will be interesting to see if they play both Ashwin and Jadeja or if they use Axar's batting prowess.

