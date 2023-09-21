What is the golden ticket for ODI World Cup 2023, which was recently presented to Rajinikanth?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah presented a golden ticket to legendary actor Rajinikanth for World Cup 2023. The showpiece event will be played in India, starting on October 5.

Besides Superstar Rajinikanth, the BCCI also presented Sachin Tendulkar and Amitabh Bachchan with the golden ticket to the marquee competition. The golden tickets are used as a promotional strategy by the BCCI for the World Cup, with the recipients earning VIP treatment for the matches of the World Cup.

The holders of the Golden Ticket will have access to every match of the 2023 World Cup.

BCCI took to Twitter and shared the news of honoring Rajinikanth with the golden ticket:

"The Phenomenon Beyond Cinema! The BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah presented the golden ticket to Shri @rajinikanth, the true embodiment of charisma and cinematic brilliance. The legendary actor has left an indelible mark on the hearts of millions, transcending language and culture."

"We are thrilled to announce that Thalaiva will grace the @ICC @cricketworldcup 2023 as our distinguished guest and will light up the biggest cricketing spectacle with his presence. #GoldenTicket," it added.

In response, the superstar returned the favor and expressed his acknowledgment and gratitude towards the BCCI by thanking Jay Shah on Twitter.

"I am extremely happy to receive the prestigious Golden Ticket from BCCI for @ICC @CricketWorldCup 2023. My heartfelt thanks to BCCI.. Dear Jayshahji… it was a pleasure to meet you..Thank you very much for your warm words and thoughts," Rajinikanth wrote.

Popularly referred to as " Thalaivar", Rajinikanth is basking on the success of his recent blockbuster movie Jailer. The film is reported to have grossed over 650 crores worldwide, ranking it among the biggest hits from the South industry.

"Two others who deserve the golden ticket are the two World Cup-winning captains" - Sunil Gavaskar

Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni are the only Indian captains to have lifted the World Cup.

Indian legend and former opening batter Sunil Gavaskar praised the BCCI for the heartwarming gesture of honoring the pioneers of various fields.

Gavaskar also wished for the two World Cup-winning Indian captains, Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni, to join the elite list of members to receive the golden ticket. He also named prominent athletes from other sports and the chief of ISRO under whom India recently landed on the Moon to be honored likewise.

"The decision by BCCI secretary Jay Shah to honour persons who have done yeoman service in their respective fields is a terrific one. It is not known how many others are on the list, but hopefully, the chief of ISRO, under whom India landed on the moon, will be one," Gavaskar said on Sportstar.

"Of course, two others who deserve the golden ticket are the two World Cup-winning captains, Kapil Dev and Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Neeraj Chopra, the Olympic and World Athletics Championship gold medallist, is another one who comes to mind for the BCCI golden ticket," he added.

With the World Cup a fortnight away from getting underway, it remains to be seen who the other celebrities are that the BCCI honors with the golden ticket.

As for the action on the field, Team India is coming off a victorious run in the Asia Cup, winning four of the five games, including a demolition of Sri Lanka in the summit clash.

The Men in Blue will take on Australia in a three-match ODI series, starting on Friday, followed by facing off against the same opponent in their World Cup opener on October 8.