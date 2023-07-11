What happened in 2nd T20I between IND-W vs BAN-W?

Shafali Varma claimed three wickets in the last over of the second T20I against Bangladesh Women at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday, July 11 as India Women sealed the three-match series 2-0.

Batting first after winning the toss, India came up with an extremely lethargic effort to be held to 95/8. However, the bowlers saved the blushes for the visitors as Bangladesh were bundled out for 87 in 20 overs. With the eight-run win, India clinched the three-match series with a game in hand.

Bangladesh went into the last over needing 10 runs, with four wickets in hand. Rabeya Khan (0) was run-out off the first ball of the 20th over. On the next delivery, Nahida Akter (6) tried to take on Shafali, but was caught at long-on.

Fahima Khatun (0) top-edged the fourth ball of the over. And while there was some miscommunication among Indian fielders, the bowler pouched the catch in the end. Marufa Akter (0) was then stumped off the last ball as India won the match in spectacular fashion.

Before’s Shafali’s brilliance, Deepti Sharma (3/12) and Minnu Mani (2/9) stifled Bangladesh’s chase. Mani got the first breakthrough for India, having Shamima Sultana (5) caught at short fine leg off the top edge. Deepti then had Shathi Rani (5) caught at slip. Bareddy Anusha chipped in by cleaning up Murshida Khatun for 4.

Mani had her second when Ritu Moni was trapped lbw for 4. Bangladesh were five down by 64 as Shorna Akter (7) was caught and bowled by Deepti. Nigar Sultana (38 off 55) held the Bangladesh innings together before she was stumped off Deepti’s bowling in the penultimate over. Shafali did the rest to bowl India to a famous win.

India struggle with the bat

Earlier, Indian batters also struggled in the second T20I and managed only 95/8 in their 20 overs. Not a single batter from the team reached the 20-run mark. Shafali top-scored with 19, while Amanjot Kaur scored 14 and Smriti Mandhana 13.

For Bangladesh, Sultana Khatun claimed 3/21 and Fahima Khatun 2/16. Nahida Akter (1/14) and Rabeya Khan (1/16) also kept things extremely tight.

At the halfway stage of the game, Bangladesh would have had hopes of a memorable win, but India’s spinners were too good for their batters.

