"What happened in Australia is really special, but that is past" - Ajinkya Rahane

India's vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane stressed that although Team India pulled off an incredible series win Down Under, they are now fully focused on the upcoming four-match Test series against England.

Team India had the worst possible start to the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, losing the Adelaide Test inside three days. With Virat Kohli heading back to India on paternity leave and a spate of injuries to first-team regulars, stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane had his task cut out.

However, the injury-ravaged visitors belied all odds to script a historic 2-1 series win. Nevertheless, in a pre-series video-conference before the England series, Ajinkya Rahane assured that Team India were not reveling in the triumph Down Under and were fully focussed on the task at hand.

"Not at all (on whether the team is complacent). We know every series, every game is important in this Test Championship. What happened in Australia is really special, but that is past again. So I don't think we have to think too much about complacency or anything else," Ajinkya Rahane said.

We know what our strength is and how the Indian wickets behave: Ajinkya Rahane

Virat Kohli led Team India to the summit of the ICC Test Rankings.

Ajinkya Rahane stated that the Indian team has a formidable recent record at home. The hosts haven't lost a Test series at home in eight years, which speaks volumes about their dominance in familiar conditions.

However, the 32-year-old is all too aware of the ability of the England team. The Three Lions are coming off a 2-0 series win in Sri Lanka and may not look all at sea on turning Indian tracks.

"We know what is our strength and we know how the Indian wickets behave. We still respect England; they are a very good team and they did really well in Sri Lanka. So basically, we have to play good cricket, back our strengths and play as a team here," Ajinkya Rahane observed.

The first Test between India and England starts at the Chepauk in Chennai from February 5. While England skipper Joe Root holds the key for the visitors, the hosts will be bolstered by the return of their talisman Virat Kohli.

With superstars in both teams, the series could be a riveting one. It might all come down to who is able to handle their nerves better.