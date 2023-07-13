What happened on Day 1 of 1st IND vs WI 2023 Test in Dominica?

India dominated the opening day of the first Test against West Indies at Windsor Park in Dominica on Wednesday, July 12 to kick off their new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle on an impressive note.

Bowling first after losing the toss, Ravichandran Ashwin claimed 5/60 and Ravindra Jadeja 3/26 as the visitors bundled out the Windies for 150 in 64.3 overs. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal (40*) and skipper Rohit Sharma (30*) then ensured that it was India’s day completely, adding an unbroken 80 in 23 overs for the opening wicket.

Ashwin got the first breakthrough for India, cleaning up Tagenarine Chanderpaul (12) with a delivery that pitched on middle and off and turned enough to beat the outside edge. With the wicket, the off-spinner also created history, becoming the first Indian bowler to dismiss father and son in Test cricket. He had dismissed Shivnarine Chanderpaul 12 years back.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite played a poor stroke to be dismissed for 20. He sliced a full back and was caught by his opposite number at cover. The golden arm of Shardul Thakur was at work next as Raymon Reifer (2) nicked a full ball on off that shaped away a bit and debutant keeper Ishan Kishan took a good low catch.

Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as Jermaine Blackwood (14) was out on the last ball before lunch. The batter looked to go after a full ball from Jadeja, but Mohammed Siraj moved to his right from mid-off and stuck out his right hand to pull off a one-handed stunner. West Indies went to lunch in big trouble at 68/4.

No fightback from West Indies

The wickets continued to tumble for the hosts in the second session as Joshua Da Silva (2) was caught behind off Jadeja attempting a cut. Kishan took a good rebound catch after fumbling initially. Debutant Alick Athanaze (47) and Jason Holder (18) offered some resistance for West Indies, adding 41 runs for the sixth wicket.

The stand was broken when Holder pulled a short one from Siraj to deep square leg. Ashwin had his third when Alzarri Joseph (4) tried to slog a carrom ball but was caught at backward point off the leading edge. Athanaze’s debut knock ended three short of a fifty when he miscued a pull off Ashwin.

After Jadeja trapped Kemar Roach lbw for 1, Ashwin completed his 33rd five-wicket haul in Tests by having Jomel Warrican (1) caught at short leg.

Jaiswal impresses on debut

Responding to West Indies’ 150, India wiped off 80 runs in 23 overs by stumps on Day 1. Debutant Jaiswal looked solid, striking six fours in his 40*, which came off 73 balls.

At the other end, skipper Rohit hit three four and a six, returning unbeaten on 30 off 65 balls.

